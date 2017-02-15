Fishing report for Feb. 16

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: Low 50s, very clear, 9 feet low. Outlook: 125 Marina reports: Black bass good on topwater lures early and later in the day on jigging spoons in 4 to 5 feet of water. Below the dam: Cotter Trout Dock reports: Trout good on Thomas Buoyant spoons (red/gold and silver/blue are best), Thomas Colorado spoons and Little Cleos; Rapala No. 7s and Rogues are preferred for brown trout.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, little generation. Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: Trout good on microjigs (dark olive, black and ginger are best), small Rebel crankbaits, and pink Power Worms; for fly fisherman, white woolly buggers; black bass fair to good on Alabama rigs.
NORFORK: 50 degrees, milky, 10 feet low. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good 50 feet down on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons off the bluffs; stripers good on 1/4 -ounce Bink’s spoons (white is best) 50 feet down; all other species slow.
LONGVIEW: 40 degrees, 33-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Crappies fair to good 20 feet down off the docks on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics; white bass good (some with good size) on jigs and Bobby Garland soft plastics; all other species slow.
POMME DE TERRE: 46 degrees, very clear, 2 feet high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: Crappies good on jigs and minnows over brush piles; all other species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 41 degrees, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass spotty on small jigs and jerk baits 15 feet down off main-lake and secondary points; crappies spotty on jigs and minnows 10 feet down around docks and 20 feet down over main-lake brush piles; catfish good on cut bait on the flats.
REED AREA: 38 degrees, clear, 1/2 foot low. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Crappies good on tube jigs and minnows near brush piles; trout good on PowerBait and jigs; all other species slow.
STOCKTON: 40 degrees, clear, 5 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: Crappies good 20 to 30 feet down under shad schools; black bass fair on jerk baits 10 to 15 feet down off chunk rock banks; walleyes fair late in the day on jerk baits off rocky points.
JACOMO: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair off the docks on small jigs and minnows; white bass fair to good off the docks and near the dam on small spoons and jigs; walleyes poor to fair on worm harnesses near the dam.
BLUE SPRINGS: Low 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good off the docks on small jigs; white bass and hybrids good near shad on minnows, jigs and spoons.
TABLE ROCK: 50 degrees, very clear, 10 feet low. Outlook: White River Lodge reports: Black bass fair on suspending jerk baits in 5 to 15 feet of water and on crawdad-colored crankbaits in river arms.
TRUMAN: 40 degrees, clear to stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies spotty (Bucksaw and Otter Creek areas have been best). Cody’s Guide Service reports: Catfish very good on cut shad in shallow water; walleyes good on jigs below the dam.
SMITHVILLE: 40 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good on jigs over brush piles 20 to 25 feet down (area from Highway W bridge to Sailboat Cove has been best); white bass fair; all other species slow.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 64 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass fair to good; white bass fair to good; all other species slow.
MELVERN: 38 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: All species slow.
CLINTON: 36 degrees, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies good on jigs in 20 to 30 feet of water.
POMONA: 40 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on dark colored jigs and minnows; all other species slow.
PERRY: 33 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs 12 to 14 feet down over breaks and brush piles lakewide and off the docks; catfish fair on stink bait.
MILFORD: 39 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 44 degrees, clear, 1 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies fair on jigs off the docks; white bass fair on jigs off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: 46 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: All species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Crappies and white bass good on minnows and slab spoons off the docks; walleyes fair on jigs and nightcrawlers 30 feet down over river channel; smallmouth bass fair on nightcrawlers.
TUTTLE CREEK: 35 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs and minnows 20 feet down. Note: Boat dock facilities are extremely limited.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows 15 to 20 feet down along channel edges and near brush; all other species slow.
