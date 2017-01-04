Fishing and hunting report for Jan. 5

3:52 KC Symphony opens $55 million endowment campaign with quartet performance Pause

0:56 Man shot at Kansas City stop sign, he says

0:46 What is this 'grit' colleges are now looking for?

2:08 We asked KC celebs: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

0:47 Shots fired at woman on Kansas City highway believed to be random

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:02 Speed believed to be a factor in double-fatal crash in Kansas City

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'