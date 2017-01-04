Fishing and hunting report for Jan. 5

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 40s, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass good on jigs, Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers off ledges along banks and on spinnerbaits in back of windy coves, also in 30 to 40 feet of water in timbered areas on drop-shot rigs, spoons and ice jigs. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, erratic generation using one to three generators. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout good on ruby 2 midges, white mega worms and egg patterns.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good at 35 to 40 feet on 3-inch creature baits; crappies good on jigs 20 feet down over brush piles in coves and on main lake; stripers good 50 to 60 feet down on 1-ounce Bink’s spoons.
LONGVIEW: Low 40s, 28-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: crappies very good 25 feet down on jigs off the marina docks.
POMME DE TERRE: 46 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 40s, clear, 4 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jigs and crankbaits on main-lake points; crappies fair to good on jigs and minnows in 10-15 feet of water around docks and main-lake brush piles.
STOCKTON: 43 degrees, normal, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: All species slow.
JACOMO: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair off docks on ice jigs and small shiners; white bass poor to fair on shiners and small spoons in Ligget Cove area; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair on ice jigs and small shiners off docks; white bass fair to good on jigs off docks.
TABLE ROCK: 50s, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Largemouth bass fair on swimbaits, 4-inch grubs and drop-shot rigs in 35 to 40 feet of water in the timber and on jerk baits off windy points.
TRUMAN: Low 40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies good on 1/4 -ounce Swarm jigs (chartreuse combinations are best) in 8 feet of water in creek channels; blue catfish very good on fresh shad in 30 to 50 of water.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Black bass, crappies and walleyes spotty on jigs off the docks.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 70 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Coffey County reports: Black bass fair to good on jerk baits and lipless crankbaits near warm water; wipers fair; catfish fair on a variety of baits.
MELVERN: 37 degrees, clear, 1/2 -foot low. Outlook: Melvern Marina reports: All species slow.
CLINTON: 32 degrees, fairly clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Crappies fair to good midlake.
POMONA: 34 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Lighthouse Bay Marina reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on Swedish Pimples and ice jigs off the docks and in the channels.
PERRY: 33 degrees, murky, 2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies good (some with good size) on jigs over midlake brush piles and off the docks.
MILFORD: 40 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
HILLSDALE: 39 degrees, murky, normal. Outlook: Jayhawk Marina reports: Crappies poor to fair on jigs and minnows off docks; all other species slow.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: Wipers good; largemouth bass fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1 foot low. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: No ice coverage; all species slow.
TUTTLE CREEK: 35 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
EL DORADO: 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 8 to 12 feet of water near brush; all other species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
BOB BROWN: As of last week, few geese.
NODAWAY VALLEY: As of last week, no reports of geese.
SQUAW CREEK: As of last week, 197 mixed geese.
MONTROSE: 20,975 ducks; 34,255 geese, mostly snow geese. Dec. 30-Jan. 3, 90 hunters averaged 0.9 ducks apiece.
FOUR RIVERS: 21,200 ducks; 190 Canada geese. Dec. 30-Jan. 3, 215 hunters averaged 1.4 ducks apiece.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 18,950 ducks; 10,500 geese, mostly snow geese. Dec. 26-28, 284 hunters averaged 1.8 ducks apiece.
GRAND PASS: As of last week, no geese.
FOUNTAIN GROVE: As of last week, 7,500 geese, mostly snow geese.
SWAN LAKE: As of last week, 1,830 Canada geese.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 10,000 to 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails; 35,000 to 80,000 geese, mostly snow geese. Dec. 23-28, duck hunters averaged 1.3 ducks apiece; goose hunters averaged fewer than 1 goose apiece.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: Highly variable duck numbers; few geese.
NEOSHO: 30,000 ducks, mostly mallards, gadwalls, teal and pintails; 1,500 geese (note: large numbers of swans).
PERRY: 14,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 25,000 geese, mostly Canada geese.
TUTTLE CREEK: 200 ducks; 80 Canada geese.
MILFORD: 150 ducks.
QUIVIRA: 500 ducks; 2,000 geese.
MELVERN: 740 ducks; 100 geese.
Bruce Janssen, bjanssen@kcstar.com
