Fishing and hunting report for Dec. 29

FISHING
Missouri
BULL SHOALS: 40s, clear, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Del Colvin reports: Black bass good on jigs, Wiggle Warts and RkCrawlers off ledges along banks and on spinnerbaits in back of windy coves, also in 30 to 40 feet of water in timbered areas on drop-shot rigs, spoons and ice jigs. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: Wadable water mixed with periods of moderate generation. Trout good near Rim Shoals (but otherwise spotty) on olive wooly buggers, prince nymphs, Y2Ks, pheasant tails, San Juan worms, sow bugs and midges. Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective. For big trout, try large, articulated streamers near the banks with heavy, sink-tip line.
TANEYCOMO: 40s, very clear, erratic generation. Outlook: River Run Outfitters reports: Trout fairly good on ruby 2 midges, root beer midges and egg patterns.
NORFORK: 54 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Bink’s Guide Service reports: Black bass good at 35 to 40 feet on 3-inch creature baits; crappies good on jigs 20 feet down over brush piles in coves and on main lake; stripers good 50 to 60 feet down on 1-ounce Bink’s spoons.
LONGVIEW: 40s, 30-inch water clarity, normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: Marina will reopen Tuesday.
POMME DE TERRE: 48 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Muskie Guide Service reports: All species slow.
LAKE OF THE OZARKS: 48 degrees, clear, 3 feet low. Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: Black bass fair to good on jigs and crankbaits on main lake; crappies fair on jigs and minnows in 10-15 feet of water around docks.
REED AREA: 30s, clear, full pool. Outlook: Department of Conservation reports: Lakes are open.
STOCKTON: 43 degrees, normal, 5 feet low. Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: All species slow.
JACOMO: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair off docks on ice jigs and small shiners; white bass poor to fair on shiners and small spoons in Ligget Cove area; all other species slow.
BLUE SPRINGS: High 40s, clear, normal. Outlook: Forty Woods Bait and Tackle reports: Crappies poor to fair on ice jigs and small shiners off docks; all other species slow.
TABLE ROCK: 50s, dingy, 8 feet low. Outlook: Guide Pete Wenners reports: Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jerk baits off chunk rock banks and on jigs in 12 to 20 feet of water off secondary points.
TRUMAN: Low 40s, slightly stained, normal. Outlook: Guide Bob Bates reports: Crappies fair to good on 1/4 -ounce Swarm jigs (chartreuse combinations are best) in 18 to 22 feet of water near bluffs.
SMITHVILLE: 30s, clear, normal. Outlook: Camp Branch Marina reports: Black bass, crappies and walleyes spotty on jigs off the docks.
Kansas
COFFEY COUNTY: 75 degrees at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Black bass fair to good on jerk baits and lipless crankbaits near warm water; walleyes fair trolling crankbaits over humps or drifting with jigs and nightcrawlers; catfish fair on a variety of baits; white bass fair near warm water on lipless crankbaits and slab spoons; crappies fair around timbered creek-channel bends in 10 to 15 feet of water.
MELVERN: 37 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Melvern Marina reports: Crappies good on minnows and ice jigs off the docks in 20 to 24 feet of water and over midlake brush piles; catfish and smallmouth bass fair.
CLINTON: 32 degrees, fairly clear, normal. Outlook: Clinton Marina reports: Marina will reopen Tuesday.
POMONA: 34 degrees, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Corps of Engineers reports: Carbolyn boat ramp is closed. All other ramps on the main lake are somewhat icy but open.
WILSON: 40s, clear, 1 foot high. Outlook: Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: Stripers good on a variety of baits on west end, Hell Creek and near the dam; walleyes fair in 12 to 30 feet of water on jigs with nightcrawlers or grubs and swimbaits; white bass fair on jigs on flats; black bass fair on Carolina rigs, crankbaits and shaky heads in shallows; crappies poor.
PERRY: 33 degrees, murky, 2 1/2 feet low. Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: All species slow.
MILFORD: 40 degrees, clear, normal. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: Below the dam: hybrids, white bass and walleyes fair.
LA CYGNE: High 60s at hot-water outlet, clear, normal. Outlook: Linn County Parks reports: White bass fair; all other species slow.
GLEN ELDER: 30s, clear, 1/2 foot high. Outlook: Wayne’s Sporting Goods reports: Boat ramps are iced up. Crappies fair through the ice, but warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
TUTTLE CREEK: 35 degrees, clear, 2 feet low. Outlook: Guide Vic Oertle reports: All species slow.
HUNTING
Missouri
MONTROSE: 19,110 ducks. Dec. 20-24, 95 hunters averaged 1.9 ducks apiece. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
FOUR RIVERS: 13,100 ducks. Dec. 20-24, 53 hunters averaged 1.7 ducks apiece. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
SCHELL-OSAGE: 8,000 ducks. Dec. 20-24, 48 hunters averaged 2.4 ducks apiece. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
Kansas
CHEYENNE BOTTOMS: 10,000 to 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards and pintails; 35,000 to 85,000 geese, mostly snow geese. Dec. 19-21, goose hunters averaged about 1 goose apiece. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
MARAIS DES CYGNES: Highly variable duck numbers; few geese. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
NEOSHO: 20,000 to 25,000 ducks, mostly mallards, gadwalls, teal and pintails; 1,500 geese. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
PERRY: 14,000 ducks, mostly mallards; 25,000 geese, mostly Canada geese. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
TUTTLE CREEK: Very few ducks. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
MILFORD: 150 ducks. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
QUIVIRA: 100 ducks; 500 geese. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
MELVERN: 1,100 to 1,500 ducks; 800-1,100 geese. Warming trend may affect recent ice coverage.
