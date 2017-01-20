Former hockey player Max Aaron makes name for himself in figure skating

Max Aaron grew up on the ice, balancing the strength and precision of hockey with the power and grace of figure skating.
Aaron was good enough to be considered for national junior hockey teams before his days in pads came to an end after an injury.
Now the 2013 national champion is doing something unique among his fellow competitors at the 2017 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships – combining the rigors of an elite training regimen with a full-time course load. Aaron is studying finance at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Aaron, who took silver in the U.S. Nationals last year, has a long climb to reach the podium again. He fell on the first jump of his short program, stumbled two other times and finished with a score of 72.54.
Aaron took a minute to compose himself after his routine before addressing the assembled media.
“It’s on me. There’s not a whole lot to talk about. I really didn’t do much,” Aaron said. “No excuses.”
Aaron was the first to skate in the third group.
“I love that spot, being first. It’s just not a good day today. I own up to it. That’s (on) me,” Aaron said.
Ice Dance
Friday night’s Short Dance did little to separate the top three tandems seeking to take home the Ice Dancing title.
Defending champions Maia and Alex Shibutani have a small lead with their performance. The brother/sister team scored 82.42 points. Madison Chock and Evan Bates are in second with 79.96 points, followed closely by Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue’s 79.72 points.
The free skate looms on Sunday, and all three teams are in a position to win.
“I think for us, our mindset is based on the confidence we have in our performance today. We followed our game plan, and we’re very happy with how we skated tonight,” Alex Shibutani said. “That’s going to lead to confidence going into the (free skate), so we’re focused on what we’re supposed to do.”
The margin of error in Ice Dancing is slim. It might not take a perfect routine to win, but the winning pair might have to be within arm’s reach of it.
“The closeness of the result is nothing new,” Bates said. “We know in ice dance, you don’t have the quads (jumps) you don’t have the volatility in performance. Most people skate clean, and so, for us, the feeling is you have to skate your absolute best to be out there. There is pressure, but the most pressure we feel is from ourselves.”
Junior winners
Three junior U.S. Figure Skating titles were awarded on Friday.
Kaitlyn Nguyen was third in the Junior Ladies competition after the short program. She rallied in the free skate, finishing with 170.16 points, 15 points clear of runner-up Starr Andrews.
Aleksei Krasnozhon won the Junior Men’s title with 211.05 points. Camden Pulkinen finished second.
Rachel and Michael Parsons won the Junior Dance final with 176.33 points.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
At the Sprint Center
Saturday’s schedule
Pairs free skate and free dance, groups 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Pairs free skate, groups 3 and 4, and free dance, group 3, 1:15 p.m. (2-5 p.m. live on NBC)
Ladies free skate, 6 p.m. (7-10 p.m. live on NBC)
Sunday’s schedule
Men’s free skate, 1 p.m. (3-5 p.m. live on NBC)
Comments