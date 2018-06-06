'Getting a ring, that's what drives me,' says Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

Chiefs' Kareem Hunt involved in altercation, according to TMZ report

By Blair Kerkhoff

June 06, 2018 10:33 AM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly punched a man during an altercation in Ohio over the weekend, according to a TMZ report.

The alleged victim told the celebrity and entertainment outlet that he did not plan to press charges. The altercation occurred at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio on Lake Erie.

The Chiefs had no comment on the story.

It’s not the first time Hunt has been associated with an altercation. Earlier this year, a woman alleged she was pushed and shoved by Hunt, although a second police report listed her as a suspect.

Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt talks about the work going on at OTAs Shane Keyser

