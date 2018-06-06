Chiefs' Kareem Hunt involved in altercation, according to TMZ report

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt allegedly punched a man during an altercation in Ohio over the weekend, according to a TMZ report.
The alleged victim told the celebrity and entertainment outlet that he did not plan to press charges. The altercation occurred at the Bay Lodging Resort in Put-in-Bay, Ohio on Lake Erie.
The Chiefs had no comment on the story.
It’s not the first time Hunt has been associated with an altercation. Earlier this year, a woman alleged she was pushed and shoved by Hunt, although a second police report listed her as a suspect.
Hunt led the NFL in rushing as a rookie last season.
