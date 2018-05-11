Here are the dates and times for the Chiefs' 2018 preseason games

Patrick Mahomes’ first snap as the Chiefs' franchise quarterback should come inside Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs will open their 2018 preseason schedule with an Aug. 9 matchup against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. Central.
The Chiefs will travel to face the Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17 and continue on the road against the Chicago Bears at noon on Aug. 25. They will conclude the preseason at home against the Green Bay Packers at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30.
The Chiefs open the regular season on Sept. 9 in L.A. against the Chargers.
