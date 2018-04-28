New Chiefs safety Watts: 'real humbling' to play with Eric Berry after NFL Draft

Armani Watts can fill a stat sheet.
The Texas A&M safety and Chiefs’ fourth-round draft selection was all over the field throughout his Aggies career.
Just last season, Watts came up with four interceptions, forced two fumbles and blocked a couple of kicks.
“You really notice his instincts,” said Chiefs scout Willie Davis. “He’s not the biggest kid but he knows where to be, knows where to put players. He’s a tough kid.”
The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Watts was a four-year starter at A&M and an All-SEC choice last season. Among his season highlights was an end zone interception in overtime to clinch A&M’s victory over Arkansas.
Watts said he considers himself “a game-changer, a ball hawk, able to play anywhere, a versatile player with a real knowledge of the game.”
And he’s looking forward to working with Eric Berry.
“Oh, man, one of the best to play the game,” Watts said. “It’s going to be real humbling. I’ll get under his wing and learn.”
Watts was the fourth player selected by the Chiefs in the draft, and the fourth defensive player. The first three were lineman or linebackers.
Watts will be part of a position group that lost Ron Parker but expected to get back Berry, who missed all but the opening game with a torn Achilles.
“He’s going to come in and compete, there’s no doubt about that,” Davis said.
Comments