Rating the top tight ends in the 2018 NFL Draft, with an eye on the Chiefs' needs

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.
2018 NFL DRAFT PREVIEW: TIGHT ENDS
Chiefs’ need at the position: Medium. The Chiefs will bring back Pro Bowler Travis Kelce and longtime No. 2 tight end Demetrius Harris, but Kelce is 29 and Harris is a free agent after this year. Besides, the offense could really be unlocked with a plus-plus blocker at tight end, were general manager Brett Veach to acquire one.
1. MIKE GESICKI, Penn State
Measurables: 6-6, 247, 4.54
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 57 passes for 563 yards (9.9 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Terrific athleticism shows on the field, where his receiving skills, speed and leaping ability could make him a Pro Bowl-caliber weapon; isn’t much of a blocker and needs to improve his strength to even be functional.
Grade: 6.7
2. DALLAS GOEDERT, South Dakota State
Measurables: 6-5, 256, N/A
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 72 passes for 1,111 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns in 14 games in 2017.
Consensus: Did not run a 40-yard dash due to a lingering hamstring injury but did pretty good in other drills and his natural receiving ability shows up on tape; will have to prove he can hang with the big boys as a blocker.
Grade: 6.7
3. HAYDEN HURST, South Carolina
Measurables: 6-5, 250, 4.67
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 44 passes for 559 yards (12.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Over-aged 25-year-old prospect (failed baseball career) with loads of enthusiasm, fluidity and ball skills; could make an early impact due to his reliability as a pass catcher, though his age and average collegiate production will concern some teams.
Grade: 6.7
4. MARK ANDREWS, Oklahoma
Measurables: 6-5, 256, 4.67
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 62 passes for 958 yards (15.5 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Proven, consistent touchdown threat (22 TDs since 2015) who doesn’t give much as a blocker but will get drafted because of his natural receiving gifts, which include good long speed and a willingness to work the middle and make the tough catch.
Grade: 6.5
5. IAN THOMAS, Indiana
Measurables: 6-4, 259, 4.74
Bio: One-year starter who caught 25 passes for 376 yards (15.0 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in 10 games in 2017.
Consensus: Lack of overall production is a concern —he only caught three passes in 2016 — but he’s got big-time athleticism and strength and could be developed into a starting-caliber receiving tight end; could develop into a good blocker with time and technique work.
Grade: 6.5
Others to watch: Jordan Akins, Central Florida; Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan; Will Dissly, Washington; Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin; Chris Herndon, Miami (Fla.); Ryan Izzo, Florida State; Dalton Schultz, Stanford; Durham Smythe, Notre Dame; David Wells, San Diego State; Andrew Vollert, Weber State
