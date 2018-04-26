Rating the top receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft, with an emphasis on the Chiefs' needs

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.
Chiefs’ need at the position: Medium. The Chiefs paid Sammy Watkins a small fortune this offseason to solidify this position, so I doubt they’ll spend a premium pick here. However, the Chiefs will be relentless about surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes with weapons, and there’s absolutely room here to draft a nifty slot receiver with return ability in the mid-to-late rounds.
Grading scale
7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick
7.0: 11-20
6.9: 21-32
6.8: Top half of the second
6.7: Bottom half of the second
6.6: Top half of the third
6.5: Bottom half of the third
6.4: Fourth-round pick
6.3: Fifth-round pick
6.2: Sixth-round pick
6.1: Seventh-round pick
6.0: Priority free agent
5.9: Non-prospect
The rankings
1. CALVIN RIDLEY, Alabama
Measurables: 6-1, 189, 4.43
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 63 passes for 967 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Productive, consistent receiver with outstanding quickness, route-running ability and ball skills; possesses a slight frame and needs to get better against press coverage, but he’s still a top-30 pick all day.
Grade: 6.9
2. COURTLAND SUTTON, Southern Methodist
Measurables: 6-3, 218, 4.54
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Massive height-weight-speed prospect who didn’t run much of a route tree but has terrific upside and could be a Pro Bowler with more route-running sophistication.
Grade: 6.9
3. D.J. MOORE, Maryland
Measurables: 6-0, 210, 4.42
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Possesses a strong, squatty frame and very good speed; create separation in short-to-intermediate routes and also has return ability, but he needs to be more consistent as a catcher and he may prove to be a better slot than outside receiver.
Grade: 6.9
4. D.J. CHARK, Louisiana State
Measurables: 6-3, 199, 4.34
Bio: Two-year starter who caught 40 passes for 874 yards (21.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.
Consensus: Elite height-speed combo with downfield ball skills; production was middling because of quarterback play, but he’ll need to get stronger and learn to beat press.
Grade: 6.8
5. CHRISTIAN KIRK, Texas A&M
Measurables: 5-11, 201, 4.47
Bio: Three-year starter who caught 71 passes for 919 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: New-age slot receiver with a nice frame, good hands, solid route-running ability and return skills, too boot, despite his overall lack of size.
Grade: 6.8
Others to watch: Deontay Burnett, Southern California; Deon Cain, Clemson; DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State; Keke Coutee, Texas Tech; Michael Gallup, Colorado State; Anthony Miller, Memphis; Dante Pettis, Washington; Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame; TreQuan Smith, Central Florida; James Washington, Oklahoma State
