Here are the top NFL prospects at every position. Neil Nakahodo

Rating the top receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft, with an emphasis on the Chiefs' needs

By Terez A. Paylor

April 26, 2018 05:21 PM

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.

Chiefs’ need at the position: Medium. The Chiefs paid Sammy Watkins a small fortune this offseason to solidify this position, so I doubt they’ll spend a premium pick here. However, the Chiefs will be relentless about surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes with weapons, and there’s absolutely room here to draft a nifty slot receiver with return ability in the mid-to-late rounds.

Grading scale

7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick

7.0: 11-20

6.9: 21-32

6.8: Top half of the second

6.7: Bottom half of the second

6.6: Top half of the third

6.5: Bottom half of the third

6.4: Fourth-round pick

6.3: Fifth-round pick

6.2: Sixth-round pick

6.1: Seventh-round pick

6.0: Priority free agent

5.9: Non-prospect

The rankings

1. CALVIN RIDLEY, Alabama

Measurables: 6-1, 189, 4.43

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 63 passes for 967 yards (15.3 yards per catch) and five touchdowns in 14 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Productive, consistent receiver with outstanding quickness, route-running ability and ball skills; possesses a slight frame and needs to get better against press coverage, but he’s still a top-30 pick all day.

Grade: 6.9

2. COURTLAND SUTTON, Southern Methodist

Measurables: 6-3, 218, 4.54

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 68 passes for 1,085 yards (16.0 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Massive height-weight-speed prospect who didn’t run much of a route tree but has terrific upside and could be a Pro Bowler with more route-running sophistication.

Grade: 6.9

3. D.J. MOORE, Maryland

Measurables: 6-0, 210, 4.42

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns in 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Possesses a strong, squatty frame and very good speed; create separation in short-to-intermediate routes and also has return ability, but he needs to be more consistent as a catcher and he may prove to be a better slot than outside receiver.

Grade: 6.9

4. D.J. CHARK, Louisiana State

Measurables: 6-3, 199, 4.34

Bio: Two-year starter who caught 40 passes for 874 yards (21.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 13 games in 2017.

Consensus: Elite height-speed combo with downfield ball skills; production was middling because of quarterback play, but he’ll need to get stronger and learn to beat press.

Grade: 6.8

5. CHRISTIAN KIRK, Texas A&M

Measurables: 5-11, 201, 4.47

Bio: Three-year starter who caught 71 passes for 919 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: New-age slot receiver with a nice frame, good hands, solid route-running ability and return skills, too boot, despite his overall lack of size.

Grade: 6.8

Others to watch: Deontay Burnett, Southern California; Deon Cain, Clemson; DaeSean Hamilton, Penn State; Keke Coutee, Texas Tech; Michael Gallup, Colorado State; Anthony Miller, Memphis; Dante Pettis, Washington; Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame; TreQuan Smith, Central Florida; James Washington, Oklahoma State

