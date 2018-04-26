NFL Draft tracker: Raiders pick offensive lineman in first round

Welcome to The Star's 2018 NFL Draft Tracker.

This story will update throughout the night on Thursday as teams make their picks.

With the No. 1 overall selection, the Cleveland Browns have gone with Oklahoma Sooners product and quarterback Baker Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

1. Cleveland Browns





BAKER MAYFIELD, Oklahoma

Measurables: 6-1, 215, 4.84

Bio: Three-year starter who completed 285 of 404 passes (70.5 percent) for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games in 2017. Rushed 97 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 26 times. Committed zero fumbles.

Consensus: Brash, confident and super-productive; no quarterback in this class throws with more accuracy, anticipation and creativity than Mayfield, whose height won’t be for everyone.

2. New York Giants





SAQUON BARKLEY, Penn State

Measurables: 6-0, 234, 4.4

Bio: Three-year starter who rushed 217 times for 1,271 yards (5.9 ypc) and 18 touchdowns in 2017. Also caught 54 passes for 632 yards (11.7 ypc) and three touchdowns. Two fumbles. Declared for the draft after his true junior season.

Consensus: Prototype height-weight-speed prospect with wiggle, receiving chops, outstanding production and a reputation for being a great leader. You can nitpick his production in 2017, and he doesn’t exactly run over people, but he’s arguably the draft’s best prospect.

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)





SAM DARNOLD, Southern California

Measurables: 6-3, 220, 4.85

Bio: Two-year starter who completed 303 of 480 passes (63.1 percent) for 4,143 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games in 2017. Rushed 75 times for 82 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 29 times. Committed 13 fumbles. Declared after redshirt sophomore season.

Consensus: Great combination of size, strength, athleticism, arm strength and touch but had way, way, way too many turnovers this season and probably would probably benefit from a redshirt year spent getting coached up on the fundamentals.

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

DENZEL WARD, Ohio State





Measurables: 5-11, 183, 20, 4.32



Bio: One-year starter who had 37 tackles (two for loss), two interceptions and 15 pass deflections in 11 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Elite athlete whose eyes, competitiveness and ball skills aren’t necessarily reflected in his production, but nonetheness make him a top-15 pick and plug-and-play starter all day. Minute concerns include his press ability, durability and run defense related to his lack of overall bulk.

5. Denver Broncos

BRADLEY CHUBB, North Carolina State



Measurables: 6-4, 269, 4.65



Bio: Three-year starter who had 72 tackles (23 for loss), 10 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and zero fumble recoveries in 12 games in 2017.



Consensus: Combination of positional versatility (could play in a 4-3 or 3-4), plus athleticism and length, juice off the snap, pass-rush sophistication, football genes (his cousin, Nick, is a star running back for Georgia), consistent effort and production make him one the safest picks in the draft ... and perhaps its best overall player.

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)





QUENTON NELSON, Notre Dame



Measurables: 6-5, 325



Bio: Three-year starter with 36 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.



Consensus: Steve Hutchinson-like combination of size, strength, athleticism, production, attitude and durability for a guard; this is the highest grade I’ve given a guard in five years.

7. Buffalo Bills (traded up to get Tampa's pick)

JOSH ALLEN, Wyoming

Measurables: 6-5, 237, 4.75

Bio: Two-year starter who completed 152 of 270 passes (56.3 percent) for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games in 2017. Rushed 92 times for 204 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 22 times. Committed two fumbles. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Boom-or-bust prospect with elite arm strength ­— has a bonafide cannon — and plus athleticism. But his accuracy issues are very real and his middling production in 2017 will cause some teams to fret if they aren’t patient with him.

8. Chicago Bears

ROQUAN SMITH, Georgia



Measurables: 6-1, 236, 4.51



Bio: Two-year starter who had 137 tackles (14 for loss), 6 1/2 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 15 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: New-age linebacker who can play all three downs and possesses terrific athleticism, anticipation, fast eyes, range and blitz ability; is an immediately plug-and-play option as a weakside 4-3 linebacker or on the inside of a 3-4, despite a lack of size that might require a defensive line that can keep him clean.

9. San Francisco 49ers

MIKE McGLINCHEY, Notre Dame



Measurables: 6-8, 309, N/A



Bio: Three-year starter with 39 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.



Consensus: The most pro-ready offensive tackle in this class, McGlinchey’s combination of size and technique make him a plug-and-play starter at either tackle position with a Pro Bowl ceiling, provided he gets stronger.

10. Arizona Cardinals (acquired from Oakland Raiders)

JOSH ROSEN, UCLA

Measurables: 6-4, 226, 4.92

Bio: Three-year starter who completed 283 of 452 passes (62.6 percent) for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games in 2017. Rushed 50 times for negative-97 yards and two touchdowns. Was sacked 26 times. Committed three fumbles. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Pure pocket passer with plus arm strength, accuracy and experience going through pro-style progressions; teams are reportedly digging into outspoken makeup, though that might prove to be less of a concern than his lack of mobility and ability to throw under pressure.

11. Miami Dolphins

MINKAH FITZPATRICK, Alabama

Measurables: 6-0, 204, 21, 4.46

Bio: Three-year starter who had 110 tackles (eight for loss), one interception, seven pass deflections and 1 1/2 sacks in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Solid tackler and safe pick with positional versatility and a reputation as a gym rat who possesses good, but not elite, athleticism and might have a hard time matching up against the most uber-talented receivers in the NFL.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (trade with Buffalo)

VITA VEA, Washington



Measurables: 6-4, 347, 5.1



Bio: Two-year starter who had 43 tackles (5 1/2 for loss), 3 1/2 sacks and four pass deflections in 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Massive nose tackle with outstanding strength, strong hands, scheme versatility (strong enough to two-gap and quick enough to one-gap). Better athleticism than you’d expect for his size but needs to work on his stamina and initial quickness so he can affect the game on an every-down basis in the NFL.

13. Washington

Da’RON PAYNE, Alabama



Measurables: 6-2, 311, 4.95



Bio: Two-year starter who had 53 tackles (one for loss), one sack, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery in 14 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus:Plus athlete with a powerfully built frame, terrific strength (particularly in the run game) and excellent motor who can be counted on to help early; despite his lack of initial quickness and pass-rush production in 2017, he has the long arms and strength to become a good rusher.

14. New Orleans Saints

MARCUS DAVENPORT, Texas El-Paso



Measurables: 6-6, 264, 4.58



Bio: Three-year starter who had 55 tackles (17 1/2 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games in 2017.



Consensus: Big, athletic and productive; needs to play with a little more power and refine his technique significantly, but someone in the first round will likely fall in love with what he could be if they’re willing to be patient and give him the time he needs to get acclimated to the pro game.

15. Oakland Raiders (trade with Arizona)

KOLTON MILLER, UCLA



Measurables: 6-9, 309, 4.95



Bio: Three-year starter with 23 career starts under his belt. Started all 13 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.



Consensus:Absurdly good Combine performance commands interest despite overall lack of experience; outstanding tester whose rare size and length gives him a Pro Bowl ceiling (his technique will determine whether he ever reaches it).

16. Buffalo Bills (via trade with Baltimore)

TREMAINE EDMUNDS, Virginia Tech



Measurables: 6-5, 253, 4.47



Bio: Two-year starter who had 108 tackles (14 for loss), 5 1/2 sacks, two pass deflections and three forced fumbles in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Possesses outstanding physical tools; terrific athlete with rare size and length (34 1/2-inch arms), plus-plus athleticism (4.54 40), football genes (dad was a Pro Bowl tight end and brother is likely a top-50 pick) and positional versatility (could play on the edge as well). Just 19, he’ll need to work on his eyes and instincts to fully tap into his immense potential.

17. Los Angeles Chargers





18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Dallas Cowboys

20. Detroit Lions

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

22. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

24. Carolina Panthers

25. Tennessee Titans

26. Atlanta Falcons

27. Green Bay Packers

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

30. Minnesota Vikings

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles

When is the NFL Draft?

Thursday-Saturday

What's the format?

Seven rounds; Round 1 Thursday, Rounds 2-3 Friday, Rounds 4-7 Saturday

What time?

Coverage starts Thursday at 7 p.m. Central; Friday at 6 p.m.; Saturday at 11 a.m.

How can I watch?

Thursday: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Friday: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

