Chiefs have their franchise QB, but we're still ranking the top signal-callers in this year's NFL Draft

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.
Chiefs’ need at the position: Low. The Chiefs traded two first-round draft picks and a third-rounder to move up and select Patrick Mahomes, so they’ve already got their quarterback of the future. Their decision to sign two experienced backups this offseason — Chad Henne and Matt McGloin — hints that they won’t be investing a premium resource in a quarterback soon. However, the possibility that they select a late-round developmental guy is certainly on the table.
Grading scale
7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick
7.0:11-20
6.9: 21-32
6.8: Top half of the second
6.7: Bottom half of the second
6.6: Top half of the third
6.5: Bottom half of the third
6.4: Fourth-round pick
6.3: Fifth-round pick
6.2: Sixth-round pick
6.1: Seventh-round pick
6.0: Priority free agent
5.9: Non-prospect
The rankings
1. SAM DARNOLD, Southern California
Measurables: 6-3, 220, 4.85
Bio: Two-year starter who completed 303 of 480 passes (63.1 percent) for 4,143 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games in 2017. Rushed 75 times for 82 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 29 times. Committed 13 fumbles. Declared after redshirt sophomore season.
Consensus: Great combination of size, strength, athleticism, arm strength and touch but had way, way, way too many turnovers this season and probably would probably benefit from a redshirt pro year spent getting coached up on the fundamentals.
Grade: 7.5
2. JOSH ROSEN, UCLA
Measurables: 6-4, 226, 4.92
Bio: Three-year starter who completed 283 of 452 passes (62.6 percent) for 3,756 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 12 games in 2017. Rushed 50 times for negative-97 yards and two touchdowns. Was sacked 26 times. Committed three fumbles. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Pure pocket passer with plus arm strength, accuracy and experience going through pro-style progressions; teams are reportedly digging into outspoken makeup, though that might prove to be less of a concern than his lack of mobility and ability to throw under pressure.
Grade: 7.4
3. BAKER MAYFIELD, Oklahoma
Measurables: 6-1, 215, 4.84
Bio: Three-year starter who completed 285 of 404 passes (70.5 percent) for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games in 2017. Rushed 97 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 26 times. Committed zero fumbles.
Consensus: Brash, confident and super-productive; no quarterback in this class throws with more accuracy, anticipation and creativity than Mayfield, whose height won’t be for everyone.
Grade: 7.4
4. LAMAR JACKSON, Louisville
Measurables: 6-3, 216, N/A
Bio: Three-year starter who completed 254 of 430 passes (59.1 percent) for 3,660 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games in 2017. Rushed 232 times for 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns. Was sacked 29 times. Committed three fumbles. Declared after true junior season.
Consensus: Electric athlete whose running ability shows shades of Mike Vick; is also a better passer than given credit for, but should go to a team with a creative offensive mind that can mold an offense to his strengths and be OK with his shotput-ish delivery.
Grade: 7.0
5. JOSH ALLEN, Wyoming
Measurables: 6-5, 237, 4.75
Bio: Two-year starter who completed 152 of 270 passes (56.3 percent) for 1,812 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 11 games in 2017. Rushed 92 times for 204 yards and five touchdowns. Was sacked 22 times. Committed two fumbles. Declared after redshirt junior season.
Consensus: Boom-or-bust prospect with elite arm strength — has a bonafide cannon — and plus athleticism. But his accuracy issues are very real and his middling production in 2017 will cause some teams to fret if they aren’t patient with him.
Grade: 7.0
6. MASON RUDOLPH, Oklahoma State
Measurables: 6-5, 235, 4.9
Bio: Three-year starter who completed 318 of 489 passes (65 percent) for 4,909 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games in 2017. Rushed 61 times for 35 yards and 10 touchdowns. Was sacked 23 times. Committed three fumbles.
Consensus: Productive, experienced passer with good size and anticipation, though his downfield accuracy and just-adequate arm strength will make him for everybody.
Grade: 6.8
Others to watch: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State; Kurt Benkert, Virginia; Luke Falk, Washington State; Riley Ferguson, Memphis; Kyle Lauletta, Richmond; Chase Litton, Marshall; Nic Shimonek, Texas Tech; Mike White, Western Kentucky; Logan Woodside, Toledo
Comments