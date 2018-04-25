The Star’s seven-round Kansas City Chiefs NFL draft projection, version 3.0

Here it is, the last of three seven-round NFL Draft projections for the Chiefs. The draft starts Thursday. (A quick disclaimer: This mock draft was done with the use of the draft generator at Fanspeak.com. And a quick reminder: The Chiefs don't have a first-round pick because of the trade for Patrick Mahomes last April.)
SECOND ROUND
EDGE Lorenzo Carter, Georgia (54th overall): There's a healthy chance general manager Brett Veach trades up from here. Veach is aggressive about moving around and getting what he wants, particularly if an elite defensive lineman, cornerback or interior offensive lineman (and yes, I love guard Will Hernandez and centers James Daniels, Billy Price and Frank Ragnow) all fall into the early second round.
But for the sake of our sanity, let's just say all the top-notch players at the above positions of need go early and the Chiefs are forced to stay put. In this Fanspeak mock, Carter is still on the board, and Chiefs fans worried about the pass rush can breathe a slight sigh of relief. Carter needs to be coached up, but he has freaky athleticism and could blossom into an excellent edge rusher. He also provides insurance in case Justin Houston or Dee Ford get hurt or Tanoh Kpassagnon isn't quite ready to contribute yet.
Other positions I could see the Chiefs attacking in this round are interior offensive line — center or guard — defensive line, cornerback and maybe even safety. If a stud offensive player falls, like tight end Mike Gesicki, he could be in play, too.
THIRD ROUND
DT P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State (78th overall): There's been some scuttlebutt in the league recently about Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst falling to the fourth round or later due to a heart condition. Provided that's true, he might still be on the board at this point. And if he is there, and the Chiefs are confident it can be managed — just like it was with Star Lotulelei, who has a similar issue and has been productive for a long time — Hurst is a plug-and-play type who will contribute immediately. He would be outstanding value here.
If he's not here, however, Hall — or perhaps Tim Settle of Virginia Tech, if available — would not be a bad consolation prize. He's short (6-1, 310) and he played at a small school, but his athleticism is off the charts, and he was super-productive.
S Tarvarius Moore, Southern Mississippi (86th overall): With most of the offensive linemen I like off the board, the Chiefs can look to improve their secondary. Moore (6-2, 190) has tremendous size and blazing 4.32 speed, and by his second year in the league, he could be a nice, rangy complement to team leader Eric Berry in the Chiefs' defensive backfield.
FOURTH ROUND
CB Isaac Yiadom, Boston College (122nd overall): I really like Yiadom here; he's a bigger corner (6-1, 190) with a nose for the ball. He's basically third-round value late in the fourth round.
OT/OG Jamil Demby, Maine (124th overall): Here's your versatile, inside-out replacement for Zach Fulton. Demby (6-5, 319) is a big kid with some power who moves OK at tackle but projects even better inside at guard.
SIXTH ROUND
TE Jordan Akins, Central Florida (196th overall): The Chiefs could stand to fortify this position with another pass catcher, and Akins (6-3, 249) consistently flashed plus speed and receiving upside in college.
SEVENTH ROUND
WR Davon Grayson, East Carolina (233rd overall): Veach talked a lot about the importance of getting Patrick Mahomes an abundance of deep threats. Grayson (6-1, 174) didn't do a ton in college and injuries are a concern, but, when healthy, he showed lots of athleticism and ball skills, to boot.
EDGE Davin Bellamy, Georgia (243rd overall): Bellamy (6-4, 255) has a ton of physical tools, but he needs a year of development. The Chiefs need help on the edge, so they could give him a redshirt year and see what they have in him next season.
