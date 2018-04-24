Who will the Chiefs draft? Here are some top edge rushers

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value, and where he might be selected.



Chiefs’ need at the position: High. When healthy, Justin Houston and Dee Ford have the potential to be a premium edge-rush duo, and it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility for Ford to have the best season of his career in 2018: the contract year is undefeated.

But both men have been nicked up the last few years, and while the club is high on Tanoh Kpassagnon, the Chiefs need to protect themselves in case he’s a year away from fully tapping into his talent.

Veteran Frank Zombo is back and Dadi Nicolas flashed a lot of talent before a hip injury sidelined him for all of 2017. But the Chiefs still need to add another young edge rusher to protect themselves in case Ford bolts after the season or they opt to cut ties after 2018 with Houston, who is owed $60 million over the next three seasons.

GRADING SCALE



7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick



7.0: 11-20



6.9: 21-32



6.8: Top half of the second round



6.7: Bottom half of the second



6.6: Top half of the third



6.5: Bottom half of the third



6.4: Fourth-round pick



6.3: Fifth-round pick



6.2: Sixth-round pick



6.1: Seventh-round pick



6.0: Priority free agent



5.9: Non-prospect



Top 10 rankings





SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

1. BRADLEY CHUBB, North Carolina State



Measurables: 6-4, 269, 4.65



Bio: Three-year starter who had 72 tackles (23 for loss), 10 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and zero fumble recoveries in 12 games in 2017.



Consensus: Combination of positional versatility (could play in a 4-3 or 3-4), plus athleticism and length, juice off the snap, pass-rush sophistication, football genes (his cousin, Nick, is a star running back for Georgia), consistent effort and production make him one the safest picks in the draft ... and perhaps its best overall player.



Grade: 7.5



2. HAROLD LANDRY, Boston College



Measurables: 6-2, 252, 4.64



Bio: Three-year starter who had 38 tackles (8 1/2 for loss), five sacks and two pass deflections in eight games in 2017.



Consensus: Athletic with superb bend around the corner, Landry is a prototype 3-4 outside linebacker or speed-rush 4-3 defensive end whose initial quickness, athleticism could easily offset his average height and length once he refines his pass-rush approach.



Grade: 7.0



3. MARCUS DAVENPORT, Texas El-Paso



Measurables: 6-6, 264, 4.58



Bio: Three-year starter who had 55 tackles (17 1/2 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks, four pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games in 2017.



Consensus: Big, athletic and productive; needs to play with a little more power and refine his technique significantly, but someone in the first round will likely fall in love with what he could be if they’re willing to be patient and give him the time he needs to get acclimated to the pro game.



Grade: 6.9

4. LORENZO CARTER, Georgia



Measurables: 6-6, 250, 4.5



Bio: Three-year starter who had 62 tackles (8 1/2 for loss), 4 1/2 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 15 games in 2017.



Consensus: Has all the physical tools you could want in a 3-4 outside linebacker — long, 34-inch arms, with explosive athleticism, for starters — but it doesn’t always show up on tape; needs time to get stronger and refine his pass-rush approach.



Grade: 6.8



5. RASHEEM GREEN, Southern California



Measurables: 6-4, 275, 4.73



Bio: Two-year starter who had 41 tackles (12 1/2 for loss), 10 sacks, four pass deflections and one forced fumble in 11 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Has the look of a 4-3 defensive end but could also reduce inside in passing situations only (is a target on doubles on the interior); possesses good athleticism and burst off the snap and has great size for the edge. But he needs to get a lot stronger, be more relentless and develop a go-to repertoire to effectively get after the passer.



Grade: 6.7



6. SAM HUBBARD, Ohio State



Measurables: 6-5, 270, 5.0



Bio: Two-year starter who had 42 tackles (13 1/2 for loss), seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Productive and aware. Some 4-3 teams will take to Hubbard, who sheds blocks and tests well but doesn’t show ideal explosion and might not consistently turn the corner in the NFL.



Grade: 6.7



7. Da’SHAWN HAND, ALABAMA



Measurables: 6-4, 297, 4.83



Bio: One-year starter who had 27 tackles (3 1/2 for loss), three sacks, one pass deflections in 10 games in 2017.



Consensus: Strong, well-proportioned edge rusher who is definitely big enough to reduce inside in certain situations; solid against the run and is good enough athletically to stick outside but needs to improve his pass-rush skill and be more productive, considering his immense gifts. Played through a knee sprain last season.



Grade: 6.7





SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs Brett Veach discusses the process of draft picks making the Pro Bowl in their rookie year. Shane Keyser

8. ARDEN KEY, Louisiana State



Measurables: 6-5, 238, 4.89



Bio: Three-year starter who had 33 tackles (5 1/2 for loss), four sacks and one forced fumble in eight games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.



Consensus: Appeared to be the real deal in 2016, when his combination of length, explosion and pass-rush sophistication made him look like a top-five pick at a 3-4 outside linebacker. But he didn’t look the same as a junior and teams will dig heavily into his injury history and character, as he reportedly took some time away from the program last spring to overcome a marijuana addiction (grade is reflective of that).



Grade: 6.6



9. OBO OKORONKWO, Oklahoma



Measurables: 6-1, 253, 4.77



Bio: Two-year starter who had 75 tackles (17 for loss), eight sacks, two pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games in 2017.



Consensus: Super-productive edge rusher who plays with lots of enthusiasm. Shows some pass-rush sophistication and gets the most out of his plus natural power and athleticism but might fall to the third round because of his height.



Grade: 6.6



10. GENARD AVERY, Memphis



Measurables 6-1, 248, 4.59



Bio: Three-year starter who had 80 tackles (22 for loss), 8 1/2 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 13 games in 2017.



Consensus: Intriguing combo linebacker who could contribute as a strong-side linebacker, middle linebacker or even an undersized edge rusher on passing downs; outside, he combines a powerful frame, outstanding overall strength, burst off the snap and some pass-rush sophistication, even though his bend around the corner is only average.



Grade: 6.6



Others to watch: Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas; Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest; Jalyn Holmes, Ohio State; Uchenna Nwosu, Southern California; Jeff Holland, Auburn; Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State; Breeland Speaks, Mississippi; Josh Sweat, Florida State; Chad Thomas, Miami (Fla.); Kemoko Turay, Rutgers; Anthony Winbush, Ball State