The Chiefs need a defensive lineman. Here are the best available in the NFL Draft

By Terez A. Paylor

April 23, 2018 05:39 PM

Included in measurables are height, weight and 40-yard-dash time. Grades and rankings are based on film study and proprietary reporting. Grades are intended to convey a general sense of the draftee’s value and where he might be selected.

Chiefs’ need at the position: High. The Chiefs let their best interior run stopper, Bennie Logan, walk this offseason due to injury concerns, leaving Chris Jones, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Allen Bailey, Jarvis Jenkins and newly signed nose tackle Xavier Williams as their top guys for 2018. Problem is, Nunez-Roches, Bailey, Jenkins and Williams are all slated to be free agents after the season.

The Chiefs could really use some young depth here, and quick.

GRADING SCALE

7.5-7.1: Top 10 pick

7.0: 11-20

6.9: 21-32

6.8: Top half of the second

6.7: Bottom half of the second

6.6: Top half of the third

6.5: Bottom half of the third

6.4: Fourth-round pick

6.3: Fifth-round pick

6.2: Sixth-round pick

6.1: Seventh-round pick

6.0: Priority free agent

5.9: Nonprospect

Top 10 rankings

1. VITA VEA, Washington

Measurables: 6-4, 347, 5.1

Bio: Two-year starter who had 43 tackles (5 1/2 for loss), 3 1/2 sacks and four pass deflections in 12 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Massive nose with outstanding strength, strong hands, scheme versatility (strong enough to two-gap and quick enough to one-gap). Better athleticism than you’d expect for his size but needs to work on his stamina and initial quickness so he can affect the game on an every-down basis in the NFL.

Grade: 7.0

2. Da’RON PAYNE, Alabama

Measurables: 6-2, 311, 4.95

Bio: Two-year starter who had 53 tackles (one for loss), one sack, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery in 14 games in 2017. Declared after true junior season.

Consensus: Plus athlete with a powerfully built frame, terrific strength (particularly in the run game) and excellent motor who can be counted on to help early; despite his lack of initial quickness and pass-rush production in 2017, he has the long arms and strength to become a good rusher.

Grade: 7.0

3. TAVEN BRYAN, Florida

Measurables: 6-4, 291, 4.98

Bio: One-year starter who had 37 tackles (six for loss) and four sacks in 10 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Has the raw tools to be a Pro Bowler; boasts really good quickness and athleticism for his size but needs to improve his awareness, stop playing so high, shed blocks better and get stronger — he’s on the ground a little more than you’d like.

Grade: 6.9

4. MAURICE HURST JR., Michigan

Measurables: 6-2, 282, 4.98

Bio: Two-year starter who had 59 tackles (13 for loss), 5 1/2 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2017.

Consensus: Undersized, disruptive, super-productive gap-shooter who used his outstanding quickness off the ball to compensate against bigger blockers; draft stock took a hit due to a heart condition that became public at the NFL Combine.

Grade: 6.8

5. HARRISON PHILLIPS, Stanford

Measurables: 6-4, 307, 5.21

Bio: Two-year starter who had 98 tackles (17 for loss), 7 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games in 2017.

Consensus: Powerful guy whose tremendous production and run-stopping chops should help him compensate for his average athleticism and quickness, though the latter might still limit his pass-rush upside in the NFL if he doesn’t find ways to compensate for it.

Grade: 6.8

6. NATHAN SHEPHERD, Fort Hays State

Measurables: 6-5, 315, 5.09

Bio: Three-year starter who had 38 tackles (12 1/2 for loss) and four sacks in 12 games in 2017.

Consensus: Has Pro Bowl-caliber tools; boasts good strength and initial quickness and is a hard worker who plays with good effort but might need a year (at least) to acclimate to the speed of the NFL, shed blocks better and learn how to use his immense tools to win with technique.

Grade: 6.6

7. TIM SETTLE, Virginia Tech

Measurables: 6-3, 335, 5.37

Bio: One-year starter who had 36 tackles (12 1/2 for loss), four sacks and one pass deflection in 12 games in 2017. Declared after redshirt junior season.

Consensus: Massive, powerful run-stopper who plays hard, fires off the ball and shows impressive initial quickness for his size. He needs to work on his pass-rush sophistication and overall technique (so he can stay upright) and improve his body/stamina.

Grade: 6.6

8. B.J. HILL, North Carolina State

Measurables: 6-4, 315, 4.99

Bio: Four-year starter who had 55 tackles (3 1/2 for loss), two sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2017.

Consensus: Experienced gap-shooter who chases on the backside and flashed the ability to be disruptive off the snap with his initial quickness. Needs to get stronger — gets stalled on his pass-rush too often and moved on the double too often.

Grade: 6.5

9. DERRICK NNADI, Florida State

Measurables: 6-1, 299, 5.38

Bio: Three-year starter who had 53 tackles (10 for loss), 3 1/2 sacks, one pass deflection and one forced fumble in 13 games in 2017.

Consensus: Consistent and strong with some initial quickness and pop in his hands; also does a nice job finding the ball against the run, though some will still knock him for his lack of size.

Grade: 6.5

10. DEANRIN SENAT, South Florida

Measurables: 6-0, 314, 5.16

Bio: Two-year starter who had 66 tackles (10 1/2 for loss) and six sacks in 11 games in 2017.

Consensus: Squatty and strong with good quickness; also plays his tail off but can be overwhelmed by bigger men.

Grade: 6.4

Others to watch: Andrew Brown, Virginia; Folorunso Fatukasi, Connecticut; P.J. Hall, Sam Houston State; R.J. McIntosh, Miami (Fla.); Kendrick Norton, Miami (Fla.); Breeland Speaks, Mississippi; Kentavius Street, North Carolina State; Trenton Thompson, Georgia

