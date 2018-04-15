Chiefs sign another free-agent running back

The Chiefs have added another free-agent running back to their roster, agreeing to a contract with Kerwynn Williams, a source confirmed to The Star on Sunday.
Williams, 26, is listed at 5 feet 8, 198 pounds. A seventh-round pick of the Colts in 2013, he was signed off the Indianapolis practice squad the same year by the Chargers and later released. He then landed with the Arizona Cardinals, where he's rushed 218 times for 971 yards and four touchdowns with 15 catches and 126 yards over the last four seasons.
Williams had a career season in 2017, logging career-highs with 120 rushing attempts, 426 rushing yards, 10 catches and 93 receiving yards in 16 games, including six starts.
In Kansas City, Williams will find a fresh start and opportunity. The starting job is entrenched with Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017, but Spencer Ware — a starter before a season-ending knee injury — is still working his way back.
The Chiefs also have a pair of useful third-down contributors in Damien Williams, who signed this offseason, and Charcandrick West, a competitive blocker and terrific pass catcher the Chiefs could create $1.7 million in salary cap room by releasing.
NFL Network first reported Kerwynn Williams' signing.
