Chiefs add safety depth by signing former Steeler

The Chiefs continue to add depth to their secondary, signing veteran safety Robert Golden, the club announced Tuesday,
Golden, 27, adds potential depth in case the Chiefs opt not to use one of their three premium (top 100) picks on the position, which is believed to be an area of need.
Golden, who is listed at 5 feet 11 and 202 pounds, went undrafted in 2012 out of Arizona but carved out a six-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started 12 of 93 games and recorded a total of 125 tackles, seven pass deflections and two interceptions.
He started a career-high seven games in 2016, with 34 tackles and one pass deflected.
Golden joins a safety group that includes Eric Berry, Daniel Sorensen and Eric Murray, who are currently the top three players at the position following the offseason release of veteran Ron Parker, a multiyear starter.
