Chiefs sign quarterback, receiver for depth

The Chiefs have added more depth to their quarterback and receiver rooms, signing veteran QB Matt McGloin and second-year wideout Nelson Spruce.
McGloin, 28, is listed at 6 foot 1 and 210 pounds. He went undrafted in 2013 but has spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, completing 161 of 277 passes (58.1 percent) for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games (seven starts) over the last four seasons.
The addition of McGloin is not expected to keep the Chiefs from finding a young developmental quarterback, which can be achieved via the NFL Draft or free agency. The Chiefs typically keep four quarterbacks on the roster during the offseason, and as it stands, McGloin joins starter Patrick Mahomes and veteran Chad Henne as their only quarterbacks under contract.
Spruce, 25, is listed at 6 foot 1 and 205 pounds. He went undrafted in 2016 after setting or tying 43 conference records during his time at the University of Colorado. Spruce has spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears but has not appeared in a regular-season game.
