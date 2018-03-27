Will Chiefs switch to 4-3 defense? Andy Reid gives his answer

Despite posting the league's 28th-ranked defense in 2017, don't expect the Chiefs to switch defensive schemes anytime soon.
Although Chiefs coach Andy Reid used a 4-3 scheme during his largely successful 14-year tenure as the Philadelphia Eagles' coach, Reid made it clear during the coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual meeting on Tuesday that he still believes in the 3-4 scheme they've used since his arrival in Kansas City in 2013.
"There’s so much flexibility in the 3-4," Reid said.
Reid added that the Chiefs aren't a "true" 3-4 team, because defensive coordinator Bob Sutton's scheme already calls for more of the gap-shooting that is used in the 4-3 defense. But Reid does like the way the two stand-up edge rushers over the tackles in a 3-4 cause problems for offensive linemen, who don't know whether those defenders will rush or drop into coverage.
"Having that thought that you have that guy over you that could drop and someone else comes, that’s tough on an offensive guy," Reid said.
Reid also noted that because of the way teams are passing out of three- and four-wide sets, the Chiefs used nickel or dime personnel — which often calls for four down linemen, just like a 4-3 scheme — 73 percent of the time, so they spend the overwhelming amount of time using 4-3 principles.
Moreover, a switch to a 4-3 scheme would likely require a new defensive coordinator, as Bob Sutton is well-versed in the 3-4. And despite the Chiefs' defensive struggles at times last year, Reid still believes in Sutton's ability to put together a top-ranked unit.
"Listen, I think we're OK there," Reid said. "I always look at the big picture of things with Bob and our coaches, and I know what he's done here the last five years. (People are) basing (the reaction) off one game, or two games, and I'm basing it off of five years. So I'm comfortable with him in that spot."
That said, Reid still expects defensive improvement in 2018.
"Do we all need to take our games up a notch?" Reid asked. "Absolutely."
Comments