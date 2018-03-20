Chiefs sign restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams

The Chiefs have signed restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams, a source told The Star on Tuesday.
As a restricted free agent, Arizona — Williams' former team — had an opportunity to match the offer the Chiefs made to Williams. They declined to match, a source told The Star.
Williams, 26, is a local guy. The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder graduated from Grandview High School. He went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2015 and has recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack in three seasons.
Williams, who is known as a run stopper, is coming off his best season. In 11 games (one start) for the Cardinals, he recorded a career-high 20 tackles and also forced a fumble.
Williams will have an opportunity to play immediately. The Chiefs' starter at nose tackle last year, Bennie Logan, made $8 million last season and is still a free agent.
The only other nose tackles on the roster are Justin Hamilton, who recorded two tackles and a half-sack in his only game last season, and second-year pro Josh Augusta, a developmental prospect who was signed to a reserve-futures deal.
