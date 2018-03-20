The Chiefs added nose tackle Xavier Williams to their roster on Tuesday. He played at Grandview High, and will the Cardinals last season.
The Chiefs added nose tackle Xavier Williams to their roster on Tuesday. He played at Grandview High, and will the Cardinals last season. From Twitter
The Chiefs added nose tackle Xavier Williams to their roster on Tuesday. He played at Grandview High, and will the Cardinals last season. From Twitter

Chiefs

Chiefs sign restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

March 20, 2018 03:16 PM

The Chiefs have signed restricted free agent nose tackle Xavier Williams, a source told The Star on Tuesday.

As a restricted free agent, Arizona — Williams' former team — had an opportunity to match the offer the Chiefs made to Williams. They declined to match, a source told The Star.

Williams, 26, is a local guy. The 6-foot-4, 311-pounder graduated from Grandview High School. He went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 2015 and has recorded 28 tackles and a half-sack in three seasons.

Williams, who is known as a run stopper, is coming off his best season. In 11 games (one start) for the Cardinals, he recorded a career-high 20 tackles and also forced a fumble.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams will have an opportunity to play immediately. The Chiefs' starter at nose tackle last year, Bennie Logan, made $8 million last season and is still a free agent.

The only other nose tackles on the roster are Justin Hamilton, who recorded two tackles and a half-sack in his only game last season, and second-year pro Josh Augusta, a developmental prospect who was signed to a reserve-futures deal.

  Comments  