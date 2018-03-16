Chiefs sign quarterback Chad Henne to back up Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs have addressed their backup quarterback situation by signing Chad Henne to a two-year deal, a source confirmed to The Star on Friday.
Henne, 32, is about to enter his 11th professional season. A second-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2008, he has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he spent his last five seasons.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder is expected to back up Patrick Mahomes, who is entering his first season as the Chiefs' starter at quarterback following the trade of Alex Smith to Washington.
Henne has spent all but three of his NFL campaigns as a backup. In the three years he started double-digit games, he completed approximately 60 percent of his passes for 40 touchdowns and 47 interceptions in 40 starts.
In 2017, Henne attempted only two passes. He has played in three games the last three years while backing up Blake Bortles.
The news about Henne, which was reported first by NFL Network, came after the Chicago Bears announced the signing of former Chiefs backup Tyler Bray.
Bray, 26, spent the last five years with the Chiefs after going undrafted in 2013 out of Tennessee. The Chiefs gave Bray opportunities to win the backup job the last two seasons, but Nick Foles beat him out in 2016 and Mahomes was promoted over him in camp last year.
Bray has not attempted a regular-season NFL pass, but he'll join another former Chiefs quarterback, Chase Daniel, and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy — who is now the Bears' head coach — in Chicago.
The Chiefs also re-signed offensive lineman Jordan Devey on Friday.
Devey, 30, is listed at 6 foot 6 and 320 pounds. He played in nine games last season, starting one, and also started a game for the Chiefs in 2016 and nine for the San Francisco 49ers in 2015.
