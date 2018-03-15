Breaking down Dustin Colquitt's new deal with the Chiefs

Here's a quick breakdown of punter Dustin Colquitt's new three-year deal with the Chiefs, which includes a $1.95 million signing bonus and a total guarantee of $4.015 million:
Colquitt will earn base salaries of $1.015 million (2018), $2.45 million (2019) and $1.95 million (2020). His cap numbers each year will be $1.665 million (2018), $3.1 million (2019) and $2.6 million (2020). The Chiefs can reasonably get out of this deal after this season, when they could save $1.15 million in cap room by releasing him.
The deal also has workout bonuses of $35,000 (2018), $50,000 (2019) and $50,000 (2020).
