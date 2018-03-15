Dustin Colquitt, the last player on the Chiefs who was drafted by former general manager Carl Peterson, will continue punting in KC.
Dustin Colquitt, the last player on the Chiefs who was drafted by former general manager Carl Peterson, will continue punting in KC. Star file photo
Dustin Colquitt, the last player on the Chiefs who was drafted by former general manager Carl Peterson, will continue punting in KC. Star file photo

Chiefs

Breaking down Dustin Colquitt's new deal with the Chiefs

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

March 15, 2018 07:16 PM

Here's a quick breakdown of punter Dustin Colquitt's new three-year deal with the Chiefs, which includes a $1.95 million signing bonus and a total guarantee of $4.015 million:

Colquitt will earn base salaries of $1.015 million (2018), $2.45 million (2019) and $1.95 million (2020). His cap numbers each year will be $1.665 million (2018), $3.1 million (2019) and $2.6 million (2020). The Chiefs can reasonably get out of this deal after this season, when they could save $1.15 million in cap room by releasing him.

The deal also has workout bonuses of $35,000 (2018), $50,000 (2019) and $50,000 (2020).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  