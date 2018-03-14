The Chiefs expect linebacker Dee Ford, who is coming off back surgery, to be with the team this season.
Chiefs

Dee Ford 'unlikely' to pass physical but will be a Chief in 2018

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

March 14, 2018 08:32 PM

Sources told The Star on Wednesday that linebacker Dee Ford had back surgery three months ago and was given a six-month recovery timeline, and that he is unlikely to pass a physical.

That means Ford's $8.7 million salary for 2018, which is guaranteed due to injury, will likely be locked in.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear Wednesday he expects Ford to be a Chief this year.

"I talked to (trainer) Rick Burkholder and we expect him to be 100 percent by April 1 and to participate in organized team activities.," Veach said.

Ford needs to pass a physical in March to overwrite his injury guarantee. That won't happen, with no further physical scheduled for Ford this month.

Fullback Anthony Sherman has received a one-year deal worth $2 million and incentives to remain with the Chiefs, a source told The Star.

Former Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell has agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to The Star.

The Chiefs put an original-round tender (sixth round) on defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. They did not tender their other restricted free agents — cornerback, Keith Baxter and linebacker Ramik Wilson.

The Chiefs will now be able to match any free-agent offer Nunez-Roches can snag on the open market. If they opt not to do so, they'll get a sixth-round pick from the team that signs him.

Veach sounded optimistic about the possible return of longtime punter Dustin Colquitt, noting that the club has had positive discussions with the longest-tenured Chief and the team could reach a deal with him soon.

The Chiefs announced the re-signings of linebacker Terrance Smith and receiver De'Anthony Thomas. Both are special-teamers.

The Chiefs re-signed defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, his agent announced on Twitter.

