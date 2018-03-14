Dee Ford 'unlikely' to pass physical but will be a Chief in 2018

Sources told The Star on Wednesday that linebacker Dee Ford had back surgery three months ago and was given a six-month recovery timeline, and that he is unlikely to pass a physical.
That means Ford's $8.7 million salary for 2018, which is guaranteed due to injury, will likely be locked in.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach made it clear Wednesday he expects Ford to be a Chief this year.
"I talked to (trainer) Rick Burkholder and we expect him to be 100 percent by April 1 and to participate in organized team activities.," Veach said.
Never miss a local story.
Ford needs to pass a physical in March to overwrite his injury guarantee. That won't happen, with no further physical scheduled for Ford this month.
▪ Fullback Anthony Sherman has received a one-year deal worth $2 million and incentives to remain with the Chiefs, a source told The Star.
▪ Former Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell has agreed to a three-year deal worth $12 million with the Cleveland Browns, a source confirmed to The Star.
▪ The Chiefs put an original-round tender (sixth round) on defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches. They did not tender their other restricted free agents — cornerback, Keith Baxter and linebacker Ramik Wilson.
The Chiefs will now be able to match any free-agent offer Nunez-Roches can snag on the open market. If they opt not to do so, they'll get a sixth-round pick from the team that signs him.
▪ Veach sounded optimistic about the possible return of longtime punter Dustin Colquitt, noting that the club has had positive discussions with the longest-tenured Chief and the team could reach a deal with him soon.
▪ The Chiefs announced the re-signings of linebacker Terrance Smith and receiver De'Anthony Thomas. Both are special-teamers.
▪ The Chiefs re-signed defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins, his agent announced on Twitter.
Comments