Chiefs’ Demetrius Harris served two days in jail for marijuana arrest

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

March 13, 2018 02:20 PM

Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris served two days in jail last week after reaching a plea deal in Bates County for his marijuana arrest last year.

Harris, 26, was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Interstate 49 in Bates County last March. He was taken to Bates County Jail, where he was booked and later released.

According to the Bates County Circuit Court, the prosecuting attorney in the case filed charges of Class A possession of marijuana and Class D misdemeanor of drug paraphernalia against Harris. Both are misdemeanors. There were no felony charge filed against Harris.

In a plea deal, Harris was given a suspended sentence for the charge of possession of marijuana, which included two years unsupervised probation, 80 hours of community service, completion of the NFL’s drug treatment program and two days in jail. He’s already completed the NFL’s drug treatment program, according to the court, and started serving the two days in jail on March 9.

For the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, Harris paid a $500 fine.

Harris could still be subject to punishment under the NFL's personal-conduct policy — up to a four-game suspension.

Harris caught 18 passes for 224 yards, both career-highs, in 16 games last season as the Chiefs’ No. 2 tight end. He’s entering the final year of his contract.

