Free-agency tracker: Chiefs interested in retaining one of their own

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Chiefs are out here throwing money around and the A-Team is here for it. Join Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff on Facebook Live as we discuss the Chiefs' signings of Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens. Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff; curated by Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

The Chiefs are out here throwing money around and the A-Team is here for it. Join Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff on Facebook Live as we discuss the Chiefs' signings of Sammy Watkins and Anthony Hitchens. Terez Paylor, Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian and Blair Kerkhoff; curated by Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star