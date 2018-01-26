Kevin Pierre-Louis.
Kevin Pierre-Louis. Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Pierre-Louis. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Pierre-Louis pleads not guilty to misdemeanor marijuana possession

By Terez A. Paylor And Tony Rizzo

tpaylor@kcstar.com

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 26, 2018 01:10 PM

Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was arrested Thursday night and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, THC and drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to display a valid license plate or current registration.

Kansas Highway Patrol made the traffic stop in Johnson County.

Pierre-Louis, 26, appeared in Johnson County District Court Friday and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Pierre-Louis was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond.

He had yet to retain a lawyer and is scheduled back in court on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

