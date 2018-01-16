Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who led the league in rushing with 1,327 yards, was chosen as rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers Association.
Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt chosen PFWA’s rookie of the year

By Terez A. Paylor

January 16, 2018 05:07 PM

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was honored for his special season on Tuesday, as he was named the rookie of the year by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Hunt, 22, is the first Chief to win the award.

Hunt, a third-round pick out of Toledo, rushed for a league-high 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns in 272 carries this season, becoming only the second Chiefs rookie to top 1,000 yards and the first to lead the league in rushing. Hunt also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns. He was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month twice (September and December).

He was also selected as the co-offensive rookie of the year along with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a fellow third-round pick who rushed 120 times for 728 yards — a league-leading 6.1 yards per carry — and eight touchdowns. Kamara also caught 81 passes for 826 yards and five touchdowns.

Hunt was joined on the all-rookie team by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who converted 38 of 42 field goals after joining the Chiefs in Week 4. Hunt was also joined on the PWFA’s All-AFC team by right tackle Mitchell Schwartz.

The PFWA is made up of accredited writers who cover the NFL and the 32 teams daily. Hunt will find out if he won The Associated Press’ rookie of the year award at the annual NFL Honors program, which will be held in Minneapolis on Feb. 3.

2017 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

2017 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

2017 CO-OFFENSIVE ROOKIES OF THE YEAR: RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs and RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

2017 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Offense

QB: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

RB: Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs; Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE: Evan Engram, New York Giants

C: Pat Elflein, Minnesota Vikings

G: Dan Feeney, Los Angeles Chargers; Jermaine Eluemunor, Baltimore Ravens, and Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks (tie)

T: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos; Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Defense

DL: Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles; Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns; Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals; Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants

LB: Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions; Reuben Foster, San Francisco 49ers; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

CB: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo Bills

S: Jamal Adams, New York Jets; Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints

Special Teams

K: Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

P: Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts

KR: Ryan Switzer, Dallas Cowboys

PR: Jamal Agnew, Detroit Lions

ST: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

PFWA NFL ROOKIES OF THE YEAR: 1966 — MLB Tommy Nobis, Atlanta Falcons; 1967-75 — no selections; 1976 — WR Sammy White, Minnesota Vikings; 1977 — RB Tony Dorsett, Dallas Cowboys; 1978 — RB Earl Campbell, Houston Oilers; 1979 — RB Ottis Anderson, St. Louis Cardinals; 1980 — RB Billy Sims, Detroit Lions; 1981 — RB George Rogers, New Orleans Saints; 1982 — RB Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders; 1983 — RB Eric Dickerson, Los Angeles Rams; 1984 — WR/KR Louis Lipps, Pittsburgh Steelers; 1985 — WR Eddie Brown, Cincinnati Bengals; 1986 — RB Rueben Mayes, New Orleans Saints; 1987 — ILB Shane Conlan, Buffalo Bills; 1988 — RB John Stephens, New England Patriots; 1990 — S Mark Carrier, Chicago Bears; 1991 — OLB Mike Croel, Denver Broncos; 1992-2012 — no selections; 2013 — RB Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers; 2014 — WR Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants; 2015 — RB Todd Gurley, St. Louis Rams; 2016 — RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys; 2017 — RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs.

