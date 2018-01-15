Chiefs add defensive quality control coach from Georgia

The Chiefs have hired Jay Valai to be a defensive quality control coach, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.
Valai has spent the last two seasons as a defensive quality control coach at the University of Georgia. He is expected to also assist with the defensive backs or linebackers; that part has not been determined yet.
Valai played safety at the University of Wisconsin from 2007 to 2010, racking up 154 tackles and two interceptions in 48 games.
After that, he worked as a trainer assisting high school and professional athletes in Texas, according to the Macon Telegraph.
Quality control coaches are tasked with preparing their team for an upcoming opponent, primarily through intensive analysis of game film. These are considered to be entry-level positions throughout the NFL but often lead to promotions to, say, a position coach.
ESPN reported the news of Valai’s addition first.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.
