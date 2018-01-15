Jay Valai, celebrating a Wisconsin win over Northwestern in 2010, has been hired as a defensive quality control coach by Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
Jay Valai, celebrating a Wisconsin win over Northwestern in 2010, has been hired as a defensive quality control coach by Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Associated Press
Jay Valai, celebrating a Wisconsin win over Northwestern in 2010, has been hired as a defensive quality control coach by Andy Reid and the Chiefs. Associated Press

Chiefs

Chiefs add defensive quality control coach from Georgia

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 15, 2018 12:43 PM

The Chiefs have hired Jay Valai to be a defensive quality control coach, a source confirmed to The Star on Monday.

Valai has spent the last two seasons as a defensive quality control coach at the University of Georgia. He is expected to also assist with the defensive backs or linebackers; that part has not been determined yet.

Valai played safety at the University of Wisconsin from 2007 to 2010, racking up 154 tackles and two interceptions in 48 games.

After that, he worked as a trainer assisting high school and professional athletes in Texas, according to the Macon Telegraph.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quality control coaches are tasked with preparing their team for an upcoming opponent, primarily through intensive analysis of game film. These are considered to be entry-level positions throughout the NFL but often lead to promotions to, say, a position coach.

ESPN reported the news of Valai’s addition first.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs

    Another year, another dose of forehead-slapping failure in the NFL playoffs. So, what gives? Kansas City Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian went on assignment to find out if a curse, or a jinx, or perhaps some sort of hex, is playing a role in the Chiefs' perennial failings in the postseason.

Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs

Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs 1:54

Is Arrowhead cursed? Playoff success sure eludes Chiefs
NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 2:27

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs
'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach 0:46

'I never wanted to leave the Raiders': Jon Gruden introduced as head coach

View More Video