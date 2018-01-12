Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will play in the Jan. 28 Pro Bowl in Florida after Philip Rivers of the Chargers opted out.
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will play in the Jan. 28 Pro Bowl in Florida after Philip Rivers of the Chargers opted out. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will play in the Jan. 28 Pro Bowl in Florida after Philip Rivers of the Chargers opted out. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith makes the Pro Bowl after all

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 01:18 PM

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith will head to the Pro Bowl in place of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

This marks the second straight year Smith has made the Pro Bowl, which takes place Jan. 28 in Orlando.

Smith, 33, was originally named a Pro Bowl alternate behind Rivers, New England’s Tom Brady and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger after a season in which he set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7).

Smith’s passer rating was higher than both Rivers’ (96.0) and Roethlisberger’s (93.4), and Smith officially gets the nod now that Rivers — who threw for more yards (4,515) and touchdowns (28) than Smith despite twice losing to him head-to-head — won’t be playing in the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Smith is now set to enter the final year of his contract with the Chiefs, in which he’ll have a cap number of $20.6 million.

The Chiefs can save $17 million by releasing or trading him, should they choose to turn to impressive rookie Patrick Mahomes as their starter. But it’s something that couldn’t conceivably be done until the first day of the new league year, which begins at 3 p.m. on March 14.

More Videos

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 2:27

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

Pause
Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:36

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 2:11

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns

Overnight water line break causes thick ice on roadway 0:36

Overnight water line break causes thick ice on roadway

Mother of man shot by police speaks out 3:28

Mother of man shot by police speaks out

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens 0:43

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens

  • Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.”

    KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was not selected as one of the top three AFC quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl, but he was named a first alternate. Teams in the Super Bowl skip the Pro Bowl altogether, a track that Smith hopes the Chiefs can follow.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.”

KC Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was not selected as one of the top three AFC quarterbacks for the Pro Bowl, but he was named a first alternate. Teams in the Super Bowl skip the Pro Bowl altogether, a track that Smith hopes the Chiefs can follow.

David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs 2:27

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

Pause
Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game 0:42

Andy Reid on the Chiefs' 22-21 loss to Titans in AFC Wild Card game

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take 3:57

Chiefs QB Alex Smith says loss to Titans hard to take

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss 0:30

QB Alex Smith leaves the field possibly for the last time as a Chief after playoff loss

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City 0:36

Scammers promote fake crab-and-chowder festival in Kansas City

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns 2:11

Sisters put meat on the table with their guns

Overnight water line break causes thick ice on roadway 0:36

Overnight water line break causes thick ice on roadway

Mother of man shot by police speaks out 3:28

Mother of man shot by police speaks out

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab? 0:45

Is Taylor Swift using the Verified Fan program as a money-grab?

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens 0:43

Listen to woman describe her interactions with Gov. Eric Greitens

  • NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

    This Chiefs fan is having an especially hard time facing reality after his team lost at home to the Titans this past weekend in the playoffs. Video courtesy of @FitzyGFY/Twitter.

NFL Fan Therapy: The Kansas City Chiefs

View More Video