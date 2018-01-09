Eric Bieniemy is poised to become the next offensive coordinator of the Chiefs.
Chiefs

Chiefs promote Eric Bieniemy to offensive coordinator

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 05:08 PM

The Chiefs named running backs coach Eric Bieniemy their new offensive coordinator on Tuesday.

Bieniemy, 48, has served as the Chiefs’ running backs coach since 2013, when he arrived in Kansas City with coach Andy Reid. Bieniemy replaces Matt Nagy, who was recently hired to be the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

“I’ve known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach,” Reid said in a statement. “He’s done a phenomenal job with our running backs and been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He’s a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job.”

Bieniemy has experience calling plays from 2011-12 at Colorado, his alma mater. Before that, he spent five seasons as the Minnesota Vikings’ running backs coach while mentoring star Adrian Peterson, who rushed for 5,782 yards and 52 touchdowns in four seasons under Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, a former running back who played for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles for nine years, also served as the running backs coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2005.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

