Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson says he’s ‘definitely playing ball’ next season

Derrick Johnson’s future in a Chiefs uniform might be in doubt, but his plans to prolong a 13-year NFL career are not.
In the aftermath of the Chiefs’ playoff loss to the Titans on Saturday, Johnson said he will play at least one more NFL season — even if it’s not in Kansas City.
“I’m definitely planning on playing ball again. That’s not a question,” he said. “But it’s not the time to talk, I guess, (about) where I’m going to be playing it.”
After a brief pause, he added, “I’m a Chief.”
But will he be next season? The Chiefs can save $8 million against the salary cap by cutting Johnson, whose playing time decreased slightly in 2017.
Johnson, 35, who is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler, has played all 13 of his NFL seasons with Chiefs. He is a two-time All-Pro pick.
The Chiefs drafted him out of Texas with their first pick in the 2005 NFL Draft.
“I’ve been in this league 13 years,” Johnson said. “Man, opportunities don’t come around a lot.”
