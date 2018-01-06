Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, middle, needed help staying upright after a hard, helmet-to-helmet hit during the first half of Saturday’s playoff game against Tennessee.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gets concussion on helmet-to-helmet hit vs. Titans

By Sam McDowell

January 06, 2018 05:20 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was forced out of his team’s playoff game in the second quarter on Saturday after taking a crushing helmet-to-helmet hit from Tennessee Titans safety Johnathan Cyprien.

Teammate Albert Wilson helped Kelce to his feet after the hit. Kelce took a couple of wobbly steps before leaning into the arms of offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz to maintain his balance.

Kelce eventually jogged to the sideline and waved to the crowd, but he was escorted to the locker room for further evaluation according to the NFL’s procedure for dealing with a possible concussion. He was later ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

The hit occurred after Kelce caught a 12-yard pass with less than two minuets left in the half. The defender was not penalized on the play.

Kelce was a major factor in the Chiefs’ 21-3 halftime lead. He caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

