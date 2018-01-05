Chiefs-Rams in Mexico City this fall? Perhaps, but NFL says nothing finalized

It’s been three years since the Chiefs last played outside the United States, but buzz for another trip appears to be building.
On Friday, a Mexican news report surfaced that the Chiefs would face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City this fall. The Chiefs will indeed face the Rams on the road in 2018, thanks to the way the schedule falls, but as it relates to Mexico City, the Chiefs declined comment and the NFL said a decision had not yet been made.
The report originated from Televiso Deportes, saying the two teams would play at Estadia Azteca in October or November. A report on the Rams playing in Mexico City first surfaced this week when it was reported by ESPN Deportes.
“As part of their relocation agreement, the Rams will play one game internationally next year as a home team,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora wrote in an email to The Star on Friday. “However, we have not yet finalized the schedule of 2018 international games for London or Mexico at this time.”
The NFL typically releases its schedule in April, though it could announce the participants of this year’s International Series games this month.
The Chiefs last played overseas in 2015, when they surrendered a home game to host the Detroit Lions in London. The Chiefs won the game, and afterward, chairman Clark Hunt said the club would entertain another overseas trip, this time as the road team, however.
Hunt serves as chairman of the NFL’s International Committee.
