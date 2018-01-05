More Videos

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'When it's time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on'

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs

Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries

Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field'

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: "a starter all along"

Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along”

    KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomed Blair, Sam and Vahe for a lunchtime Facebook Live lookahead to Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Titans.

Chiefs

Chiefs-Rams in Mexico City this fall? Perhaps, but NFL says nothing finalized

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 02:39 PM

UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO

It’s been three years since the Chiefs last played outside the United States, but buzz for another trip appears to be building.

On Friday, a Mexican news report surfaced that the Chiefs would face the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico City this fall. The Chiefs will indeed face the Rams on the road in 2018, thanks to the way the schedule falls, but as it relates to Mexico City, the Chiefs declined comment and the NFL said a decision had not yet been made.

The report originated from Televiso Deportes, saying the two teams would play at Estadia Azteca in October or November. A report on the Rams playing in Mexico City first surfaced this week when it was reported by ESPN Deportes.

“As part of their relocation agreement, the Rams will play one game internationally next year as a home team,” NFL spokesman Michael Signora wrote in an email to The Star on Friday. “However, we have not yet finalized the schedule of 2018 international games for London or Mexico at this time.”

The NFL typically releases its schedule in April, though it could announce the participants of this year’s International Series games this month.

The Chiefs last played overseas in 2015, when they surrendered a home game to host the Detroit Lions in London. The Chiefs won the game, and afterward, chairman Clark Hunt said the club would entertain another overseas trip, this time as the road team, however.

Hunt serves as chairman of the NFL’s International Committee.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

