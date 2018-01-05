Chiefs-Rams in Mexico City this fall? Perhaps, but NFL says nothing finalized

More Videos 1:04 How the Chiefs stack up against the Titans Pause 1:16 Chiefs' playoff games at Arrowhead Stadium historically end in heartbreak 0:59 Chiefs' Matt Nagy says Titans 'never gave up' last year 3:04 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Playoff Edition, Titans at Chiefs 2:31 The Kansas City Chiefs' 2017 regular season in 2:30 0:43 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters: 'When it’s time to go, turn it on' 1:24 Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson is ready for the playoffs 0:40 Calamity as Chiefs' Charcandrick West dodges French fries 0:36 Chiefs' Derrick Johnson: 'Eric Berry is an inspiration on and off the field' 0:44 Chiefs' Andy Reid on center Zach Fulton: “a starter all along” Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomed Blair, Sam and Vahe for a lunchtime Facebook Live lookahead to Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Titans. The full Facebook Live can be found at facebook.com/RedZoneExtra/videos/1405927802870042. KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomed Blair, Sam and Vahe for a lunchtime Facebook Live lookahead to Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Titans. The full Facebook Live can be found at facebook.com/RedZoneExtra/videos/1405927802870042. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor welcomed Blair, Sam and Vahe for a lunchtime Facebook Live lookahead to Saturday's AFC Wild Card playoff game between the Chiefs and Titans. The full Facebook Live can be found at facebook.com/RedZoneExtra/videos/1405927802870042. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com