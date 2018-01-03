More Videos

    The KC Chiefs are preparing for a home playoff game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans after winning the AFC West for the second straight season.

Chiefs

What Vegas says about the Chiefs’ chances against the Titans and beyond

By Sam McDowell

smcdowell@kcstar.com

January 03, 2018 10:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Chiefs haven’t won a playoff game inside Arrowhead Stadium since 1993.

The Vegas oddsmakers expect that drought to end Saturday.

The Chiefs, 10-6, opened as a 7-point favorite against the visiting Tennessee Titans in Saturday’s AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. And two days later, they have moved to an 8  1/2 -point favorite, according to Bovada in Las Vegas — an indication that gamblers think the Chiefs will not only win, but win convincingly.

If history is a true indication, that bodes well for the the Chiefs’ chances Saturday. Over the past five years, teams favored between 7-9 points have won those games 74 percent of the time.

If the Chiefs move on, however, the odds for further advancement shrink significantly. They are just 8-1 to win the AFC championship and advance to the Super Bowl. The Patriots are the betting favorites there at 4-7, followed by the Steelers at 11-5.

The Chiefs are 20-1 to win the Super Bowl, the sixth-best odds in the NFL. Again, the Patriots lead that pack, at 3-2. The Titans’ odds of winning the Super Bowl are 100-1.

It’s no surprise the Chiefs are favored at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, despite their long home playoff drought. The Chiefs have been favored in all eight of their home games this season. They finished the regular season 6-2 at home.

Sam McDowell: 816-234-4869, @SamMcDowell11

