C.J. Spiller during training camp
C.J. Spiller during training camp David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
C.J. Spiller during training camp David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs bring back C.J. Spiller for the fifth time this season

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 10:28 AM

The Chiefs have re-signed running back C.J. Spiller, sources told The Star.

This is the fifth time Spiller has joined the Chiefs this year. He was released four other times, with the latest coming in late October, shortly after he two received two touches in 12 snaps in a 31-30 loss to the Raiders, gaining zero yards on two carries.

Spiller is likely viewed as insurance to a banged-up running back corps. Charcandrick West missed the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over Denver on Sunday in the regular-season finale because of the flu, while backup Akeem Hunt has battled shoulder and ankle injuries over the past week. Spiller could also factor into the return game, as kick returner De’Anthony Thomas was carted off the field Sunday because of a serious leg injury.

The Chiefs will play host to Tennessee in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star’s Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

    Kansas City Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes speaks about the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017. It was Mahome's first regular-season start in the NFL.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' 2:46

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on'
Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos 6:09

Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos
Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver 2:14

Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

View More Video