Chiefs bring back C.J. Spiller for the fifth time this season

The Chiefs have re-signed running back C.J. Spiller, sources told The Star.
This is the fifth time Spiller has joined the Chiefs this year. He was released four other times, with the latest coming in late October, shortly after he two received two touches in 12 snaps in a 31-30 loss to the Raiders, gaining zero yards on two carries.
Spiller is likely viewed as insurance to a banged-up running back corps. Charcandrick West missed the Chiefs’ 27-24 win over Denver on Sunday in the regular-season finale because of the flu, while backup Akeem Hunt has battled shoulder and ankle injuries over the past week. Spiller could also factor into the return game, as kick returner De’Anthony Thomas was carted off the field Sunday because of a serious leg injury.
The Chiefs will play host to Tennessee in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs at 3:35 p.m. Saturday.
