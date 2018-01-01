A different kind of freeze bit Chiefs last time they played host to Titans

2:46 Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: First NFL start was 'something that I will have to build on' Pause

2:14 Sights and sounds of Chiefs victory at Denver

0:27 Chiefs’ Anthony Sherman on Patrick Mahomes: 'He’s gonna be special'

0:28 Kareem Hunt gets one carry, and it's good for NFL rushing title

6:09 Andy Reid happy with how backups get chance to step up in victory over Broncos

1:03 Watch Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes warm up for his NFL debut

1:46 Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time

1:43 Chiefs OL Mitchell Schwartz's six-season streak may be in jeopardy Sunday

12:13 Chiefs-Broncos preview, Patrick Mahomes' first start