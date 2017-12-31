The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill hope to find their way to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs

NFL playoff schedule and TV information

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 07:12 PM

Twelve teams. Eleven games. One champion.

The NFL playoff field has been set, and the Chiefs are the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 6 and will conclude Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.

Here is the NFL playoff schedule:

Wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

No. 5 Titans at No. 4 Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (ABC, Ch. 9 in KC; ESPN nationally)

No. 6 Falcons at No. 3 Rams, 7:15 p.m. (NBC Ch. 41)

Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018

No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars, noon (CBS, Ch. 5)

No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 13-14, 2018

Times, TV, TBD

AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at (No. 1) New England (13-3)

AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at (No. 2) Pittsburgh (13-3)

NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at (No. 1) Philadelphia (13-3)

NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at (No. 2) Minnesota (13-3)

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018

Times, TV, TBD

AFC Championship Game

NFC Championship Game

Super Bowl LII

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

