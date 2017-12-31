NFL playoff schedule and TV information

Twelve teams. Eleven games. One champion.
The NFL playoff field has been set, and the Chiefs are the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Jan. 6 and will conclude Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4.
Here is the NFL playoff schedule:
Wild-card round
Never miss a local story.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018
No. 5 Titans at No. 4 Chiefs, 3:35 p.m. (ABC, Ch. 9 in KC; ESPN nationally)
No. 6 Falcons at No. 3 Rams, 7:15 p.m. (NBC Ch. 41)
Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018
No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars, noon (CBS, Ch. 5)
No. 5 Panthers at No. 4 Saints, 3:40 p.m. (Fox, Ch. 4)
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 13-14, 2018
Times, TV, TBD
AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at (No. 1) New England (13-3)
AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at (No. 2) Pittsburgh (13-3)
NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at (No. 1) Philadelphia (13-3)
NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at (No. 2) Minnesota (13-3)
Conference championships
Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018
Times, TV, TBD
AFC Championship Game
NFC Championship Game
Super Bowl LII
Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion, 5:30 p.m. (NBC)
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments