Chiefs’ speedster Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday’s game at Denver

At least one other Chiefs regular won’t start on Sunday at Denver.
Wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill was listed as out by the Chiefs because of a death in his family.
Tough loss I will miss you pops R.I.P to the man who kept me grounded and level headed through the adversity, I love you— Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 23, 2017
Hill’s regular season ends with 75 receptions for 1,183 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He is averaging 8.2 yards per punt return with one touchdown and was chosen to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist and alternate as a wide receiver. He hadn’t missed a game in his two-year career.
It was uncertain whether Hill would have played anyway. With the Chiefs locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs, it’s likely Andy Reid will rest many of his starters, and Hill could’ve been among them.
Earlier in the week, Reid announced rookie Patrick Mahomes would start at quarterback over Alex Smith.
Albert Wilson could get the call at Hill’s spot, and Demarcus Robinson, De’Anthony Thomas and Jehu Chesson figure to get plenty of snaps on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Bennie Logan is listed as doubtful because of a knee injury. He was among a group of players who didn’t practice on Friday, but several others were out because of what Reid described as a flu that has gone around the team.
Listed as questionable because of illness are offensive lineman Cameron Irving, running back Charcandrick West, defensive end Rakeem Nunez-Roches and cornerback Kenneth Acker.
Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis and running back Akeem Hunt are dealing with shoulder injuries and are listed as questionable, as is linebacker Tamba Hali (knee).
The Broncos list three players out: wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver Cody Latimer and defensive end Zach Kerr.
Former Chiefs tackle and Blue Springs High grad Donald Stephenson is listed as questionable for the Broncos because of a hand injury.
