Patrick Mahomes eager for first NFL start with Chiefs Sunday against Denver

More Videos 3:37 Andy Reid confident in Patrick Mahomes ability as starting QB Pause 1:32 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes warms up Wednesday 3:42 Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start 1:00 Five things to know about new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 0:45 Kansas City's year in sports 1:25 Chiefs 'Buttkicker.com' says fantasy fans love him 2:08 After the final whistle, 'it’s all about the memories' with NFL jersey trading 5:16 Alex Smith: Offense 'didn't hold up our end' 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs rookie QB Patrick Mahomes ready for first NFL start KC Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke Wednesday about getting the start in Denver Sunday for the team's regular-season finale, giving Alex Smith a week of rest before the playoffs begin. KC Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke Wednesday about getting the start in Denver Sunday for the team's regular-season finale, giving Alex Smith a week of rest before the playoffs begin. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

KC Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke Wednesday about getting the start in Denver Sunday for the team's regular-season finale, giving Alex Smith a week of rest before the playoffs begin. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com