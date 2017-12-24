He’s one of the Chiefs’ most devout fans. But he’s never watched a game

More Videos 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas Pause 2:34 How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan 2:23 Gameplan with Terez Paylor: Dolphins at Chiefs 0:51 Smith, Kelce, Hill & Hunt: KC Chiefs are chart-breakers 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 1:20 Was that a catch? Watch our handy NFL primer 1:39 Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman shows off his leather vest and 'sweet patches' 1:31 Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland will tackle a friend on Sunday 1:37 Secret Santa visits Topeka, spreads love in shelters 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How this blind man became an avid Chiefs fan When Cameron Black moved to Kansas City a little over a year ago, he and his wife quickly took note of the passion of KC Chiefs fans. And he decided to learn about the game so he could join the conversation. Thanks to a cellphone app and a certain Chiefs announcer, Black is now squarely in the game. When Cameron Black moved to Kansas City a little over a year ago, he and his wife quickly took note of the passion of KC Chiefs fans. And he decided to learn about the game so he could join the conversation. Thanks to a cellphone app and a certain Chiefs announcer, Black is now squarely in the game. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

