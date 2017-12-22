Chiefs’ Marcus Peters talks about flag-toss, milk and cookies, winning AFC West

More Videos 1:09 Frank White's finances Pause 1:32 Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more 0:51 Smith, Kelce, Hill & Hunt: KC Chiefs are chart-breakers 1:46 Chiefs in position to win back-to-back division titles for first time 1:39 Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman shows off his leather vest and 'sweet patches' 1:08 Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Pro Bowl snub: “Hopefully we’re not even playing in it.” 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 3:02 Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 2:12 Hear jail inmates sing Christmas carols Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Peters speaks ... on suspension, milk & cookies, more KC Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on Friday spoke publicly for the first time since his suspension for leaving the field after tossing an official's flag into the stands during a game against the New York Jets.

KC Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters on Friday spoke publicly for the first time since his suspension for leaving the field after tossing an official's flag into the stands during a game against the New York Jets. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com