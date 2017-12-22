Chiefs’ Marcus Peters talks about flag-toss, milk and cookies, winning AFC West

In his first public comments since his one-game suspension, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters acknowledged that he left the field early in the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss to the New York Jets on Dec. 3 because he thought he’d been ejected.
“Yeah, I thought I was ejected,” Peters said Friday. “But y’all talking about some (stuff) that happened three weeks ago.”
Peters missed the Chiefs’ 26-15 win over Oakland on Dec. 10 because coach Andy Reid suspended him for walking off the field prematurely. Peters, who was visibly frustrated all game long vs. the Jets, precipitated the walk-off by tossing an official’s yellow flag into the stands after teammate Steven Nelson was whistled for a penalty that gave New York another crack at a two-point conversion.
The Chiefs viewed the flag-toss as a league issue, and Peters was fined approximately $24,409 for that. The Star reported that Reid suspended him for leaving the field prematurely, which was confirmed later in the week by NFL Network, which also reported that Peters got into a verbal altercation with an assistant coach on the bus back to the airport after the game.
Peters was asked Friday about his reaction to the suspension.
“Dang, I got suspended for throwing the flag,” Peters said. “Shouldn’t have done that.”
Peters was then asked if he was suspended only for throwing the flag.
“Can’t throw the flag, man,” Peters said. “If you throw a flag, what’s gonna happen to you? I’m gonna suspend you, right?”
Peters was also asked what it was like in the moment he threw the flag.
“I don’t know — what’s it like when you do some (stuff) you ain’t supposed to do?” Peters asked. “I chose to do it, so I got to choose to deal with the consequences, right?”
Peters made a triumphant return last Saturday, when he recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time.
But he downplayed that, preferring to look to the future — specifically, the Chiefs’ home showdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
“(It was the) same football game I play every week,” Peters said. “I know if we win this game on Sunday, we win the AFC West. So how about we talk about that?
“I hope they (fans) come out and we can give them a nice Christmas Eve, and then they can go home and put the cookies and milk for Santa out, feed the kids, do all that.”
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
