Chiefs

Chiefs’ 2018 Pro Bowl selections announced

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 19, 2017 07:07 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Three Chiefs have been named to the roster for the 2018 Pro Bowl.

Making the squad are tight end Travis Kelce, rookie running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who joins the AFC roster as a return specialist.

The full 2018 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday night based on a combination of fans’, players’ and coaches’ votes. The 2018 Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 28 in Orlando.

Hill, selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time, has tallied 24 punt returns for 203 yards and a touchdown, plus 69 receptions for 1,074 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.

Kelce, a third-time selection, has 79 catches for 991 yards (a 12.5-yard average) with a career-high seven touchdowns.

Hunt has rolled to 1,641 total yards from scrimmage (1,201 rushing, 440 receiving) with nine touchdowns.

Among the seemingly deserving Chiefs left off the AFC roster include quarterback Alex Smith, who leads the league in passer rating and has thrown 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who had made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a league-high eight selections Tuesday night: receiver Antonio Brown, QB Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, kicker Chris Boswell, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey.

The Raiders had four picks — including offensive linemen Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele and former Chiefs center Rodney Hudson, along with defensive end Khalil Mack. The Chargers had three: defensive end Joey Bosa, QB Philip Rivers, receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Casey Hayward. The Broncos had just two: outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib.

The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles led the NFC with six selections each. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was among the Philly players picked, but he won’t play in the game due to a knee injury.

Four Chiefs made the Pro Bowl team last December for the game held early this year: safety Eric Berry, who has been out injured since the opener in New England this year, Kelce, Peters and Hill. Three others were added later as replacements: Smith, punter Dustin Colquitt and linebacker D.J. Alexander.

Five Chiefs made the 2015 squad for the 2016 game: Berry, linebackers Tamba Hali and Justin Houston, Kelce and Peters.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers

Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders;

Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills

Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots

DEFENSE

Defense end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens

Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers

Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers

Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens

Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans

Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl roster

OFFENSE

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins

Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys

Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks

Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints

Running back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers

DEFENSE

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints

Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers;

Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings

Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks

Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions

Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams

Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams

Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals

* Indicates starter

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

