Chiefs’ 2018 Pro Bowl selections announced

Three Chiefs have been named to the roster for the 2018 Pro Bowl.
Making the squad are tight end Travis Kelce, rookie running back Kareem Hunt and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who joins the AFC roster as a return specialist.
The full 2018 Pro Bowl rosters were announced Tuesday night based on a combination of fans’, players’ and coaches’ votes. The 2018 Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 28 in Orlando.
Hill, selected to the Pro Bowl for the second time, has tallied 24 punt returns for 203 yards and a touchdown, plus 69 receptions for 1,074 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns.
Kelce, a third-time selection, has 79 catches for 991 yards (a 12.5-yard average) with a career-high seven touchdowns.
Hunt has rolled to 1,641 total yards from scrimmage (1,201 rushing, 440 receiving) with nine touchdowns.
Among the seemingly deserving Chiefs left off the AFC roster include quarterback Alex Smith, who leads the league in passer rating and has thrown 25 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and cornerback Marcus Peters, who had made the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons in the NFL.
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a league-high eight selections Tuesday night: receiver Antonio Brown, QB Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell, kicker Chris Boswell, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro and center Maurkice Pouncey.
The Raiders had four picks — including offensive linemen Donald Penn, Kelechi Osemele and former Chiefs center Rodney Hudson, along with defensive end Khalil Mack. The Chargers had three: defensive end Joey Bosa, QB Philip Rivers, receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Casey Hayward. The Broncos had just two: outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib.
The New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles led the NFC with six selections each. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was among the Philly players picked, but he won’t play in the game due to a knee injury.
Four Chiefs made the Pro Bowl team last December for the game held early this year: safety Eric Berry, who has been out injured since the opener in New England this year, Kelce, Peters and Hill. Three others were added later as replacements: Smith, punter Dustin Colquitt and linebacker D.J. Alexander.
Five Chiefs made the 2015 squad for the 2016 game: Berry, linebackers Tamba Hali and Justin Houston, Kelce and Peters.
AFC Pro Bowl roster
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tackle: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders;
Guard: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Center: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots
DEFENSE
Defense end: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside/middle linebacker: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier, Steelers
Cornerback: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens
Strong safety: Reshad Jones*, Dolphins; Micah Hyde, Bills
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl roster
OFFENSE
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Center: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
Tight end: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Quarterback: Carson Wentz*, Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seahawks; Drew Brees, Saints
Running back: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
DEFENSE
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers;
Outside linebacker: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside/middle linebacker: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerback: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams
Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams
Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals
* Indicates starter
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
