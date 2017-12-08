Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters chucked a penalty flag into the crowd last weekend against the Jets. On Friday, he was fined by the NFL.
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters chucked a penalty flag into the crowd last weekend against the Jets. On Friday, he was fined by the NFL. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters chucked a penalty flag into the crowd last weekend against the Jets. On Friday, he was fined by the NFL. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs’ Marcus Peters, Daniel Sorensen fined for transgressions vs. Jets

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

December 08, 2017 05:50 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $24,309 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically a non-physical offense against a game official.

Peters tossed a penalty flag into the stands late in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 38-31 win over the New York Jets. Peters was frustrated because the referee whistled cornerback Steven Nelson for defensive holding, a call that negated a stop on a two-point conversion.

Peters proceeded to leave the field, even though he wasn’t ejected. The Chiefs considered that a team issue, and he was suspended for their upcoming game against the Oakland Raiders for that reason.

Also on Friday, safety Daniel Sorensen was fined $18,231 for a hit on quarterback Josh McCown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders

    Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor breaks down four keys for Sunday's game against the Raiders. KC hopes to stop its losing streak and regain the lead in the AFC West at Arrowhead.

Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders

Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders 3:07

Game plan with Terez Paylor: How the Chiefs can beat the Raiders
Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being 2:02

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill adjusts to being "a marked man every game"
Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays 1:23

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy on calling plays

View More Video