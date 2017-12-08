Chiefs’ Marcus Peters, Daniel Sorensen fined for transgressions vs. Jets

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was fined $24,309 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct, specifically a non-physical offense against a game official.
Peters tossed a penalty flag into the stands late in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ 38-31 win over the New York Jets. Peters was frustrated because the referee whistled cornerback Steven Nelson for defensive holding, a call that negated a stop on a two-point conversion.
Peters proceeded to leave the field, even though he wasn’t ejected. The Chiefs considered that a team issue, and he was suspended for their upcoming game against the Oakland Raiders for that reason.
Also on Friday, safety Daniel Sorensen was fined $18,231 for a hit on quarterback Josh McCown.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
