Tamba Hali among five Chiefs who missed practice Thursday

Despite practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali did not practice on Thursday due to his balky knees.
Hali joined four other Chiefs –– outside linebacker Dee Ford (back), center Mitch Morse (foot), safety Eric Murray (ankle) and cornerback Marcus Peters (suspension) –– who missed practice for the second straight day.
One Chiefs player who missed practice Wednesday but returned on a limited basis Thursday was defensive end Allen Bailey, who had banged up his knee a few weeks back but still played 46 snaps in the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Bennie Logan (knee) and safety Steven Terrell (finger) were also listed on the injury report, but both practiced in a full capacity for the second straight day on Thursday.
Running back Charcandrick West, who missed the Jets game due to personal reasons, returned to practice Wednesday and has been a full participant in both practices this week.
Raiders injury report
A host of Oakland stars returned to practice Thursday after sitting the previous day for non-injury related reasons, including defensive end Khalil Mack, inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman, linebacker Bruce Irvin and safety Reggie Nelson.
On the flip side, running back Marshawn Lynch practiced Wednesday but sat Thursday for non-injury related reasons.
Four other Raiders missed practice Thursday, including receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive lineman Jihad Ward (foot), guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) and linebacker Cory James (knee). Cooper, Feliciano and James all missed their second straight practice.
Four more Raiders were limited Thursday, including cornerback David Amerson (foot), defensive linebacker Denico Autry (hand), fullback Jamize Olawale (ankle) and receiver Cordarelle Patterson (hip).
Roster move
The Chiefs elected not to activate second-year outside linebacker Dadi Nicolas, which means his season will end on injured reserve.
Nicolas, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016 who ruptured his patellar tendon in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale a year ago.
He opened the 2017 season on the physically-unable-to-perform list but returned to practice in the middle of November. The team had three weeks to either activate him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve. They chose to do the latter, presumably because he’s still rehabbing the injury.
Chiefs sign tight end
The Chiefs worked out a pair of tight ends recently, as Anthony Firkser of Harvard and Henry Krieger-Coble of Iowa both flew in for workouts following the release of tight end Ross Travis, The Star has learned.
The Chiefs ended up signing Firkser to the practice squad. Firkser, who went undrafted in May, is listed at 6 feet, 3 inches and 220 pounds. He profiles as an H-back and caught 99 passes for 1,559 yards and 14 touchdowns during his career at Harvard.
The Chiefs released receiver Devin Lucien to make room for Firkser.
