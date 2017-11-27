Chiefs release tight end Ross Travis

The Chiefs released tight end Ross Travis on Monday, the club announced.
A corresponding move has not been announced yet.
Travis, 24, has spent the better part of three seasons with the Chiefs. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder has started three games this year as the team’s No. 3 tight end and caught five passes for 43 yards. Last season, he caught three passes for 15 yards.
The move leaves the Chiefs with only two tight ends, Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris.
Never miss a local story.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments