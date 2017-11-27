Chiefs tight end Ross Travis, who caught five passes for 43 yards this season, was released on Monday.
Chiefs tight end Ross Travis, who caught five passes for 43 yards this season, was released on Monday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
Chiefs tight end Ross Travis, who caught five passes for 43 yards this season, was released on Monday. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Chiefs release tight end Ross Travis

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 27, 2017 08:38 PM

The Chiefs released tight end Ross Travis on Monday, the club announced.

A corresponding move has not been announced yet.

Travis, 24, has spent the better part of three seasons with the Chiefs. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder has started three games this year as the team’s No. 3 tight end and caught five passes for 43 yards. Last season, he caught three passes for 15 yards.

The move leaves the Chiefs with only two tight ends, Travis Kelce and Demetrius Harris.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy'

    KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy'

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 7:05

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy'
Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today' 1:02

Kareem Hunt: 'Everybody was challenged today'
Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible' 0:44

Mitch Morse: 'For me, it’s unacceptable...no one goes out to play horrible'

View More Video