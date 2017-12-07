Chiefs coach Andy Reid suspended Marcus Peters for walking off field, not flag toss

More Videos 4:19 Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension Pause 16:57 Facebook Live To Go: Terez and the A-Team on Marcus Peters 1:49 Marcus Peters' meltdowns this season 2:01 Nine key moments in the John Dorsey-Andy Reid era for the Chiefs 0:40 Travis Kelce 'sick' of criticism of Alex Smith 1:15 Darrelle Revis: 'We put ourselves in a hole with some of those penalties' 7:14 Andy Reid on Sunday’s loss: “I go on to the next game...” 4:03 From the Frozen Tundra to KC, tips for Chiefs fans on staying warm 2:08 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Jeremy Maclin update 0:40 Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'Mother Nature is crazy around here' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Marcus Peters' suspension KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid announced a one-game suspension for cornerback Marcus Peters following the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Peters incurred for throwing an official's flag into the stands at MetLife Stadium. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

