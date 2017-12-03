Chiefs coach Andy Reid to cede some playcalling duties to Matt Nagy

More Videos 2:43 Chiefs-Jets game preview, keys to victory and a prediction Pause 7:05 Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 1:00 Five things to know about former Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin 2:38 Chiefs Jeremy Maclin on marriage and paying attention to details 1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats 0:28 Watch Central Missouri women's soccer celebrate national title 1:03 The best airlines of 2017 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 1:58 Washington State coach Mike Leach talks about his favorite mascots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Andy Reid on possibility of QB change: 'It's not one guy' KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid fielded multiple questions about the state of the team’s offense on Monday, including whether quarterback changes were ahead following Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

