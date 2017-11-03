Ford, Wilson ruled out for Chiefs; Reid non-committal on Hali

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and wide receiver Albert Wilson won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Andy Reid said on Friday.
But Reid was non-committal about Tamba Hali playing Sunday in Ford’s place.
“He’s literally just knocking the rust off,” Reid said. “We’re literally taking it day by day and seeing; let’s just see what happens.”
Hali practiced this week for the first time this season. He remains on the physically unable to perform list and has not been activated.
To promote Hali to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs will need to create a roster spot. They have until Nov. 23 to officially do so, or Hali will sit for the rest of the season.
Ford has a lower-back injury. He missed two earlier games with the same injury and Frank Zombo got the starts.
Wilson has a hamstring injury. Reid said it’s unlikely the Chiefs would summon a wide receiver from the practice squad, leaving the team with four — Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, DeAnthony Thomas and Jehu Chesson — for Sunday.
“We’ll probably go with what we’ve got,” Reid said. “For a game, I think you’re OK if you have to do that.”
Linebacker Justin Houston is listed as questionable after not practicing on Friday. But Reid said that was similar to Houston’s status last week, and he played 63 of 73 defensive snaps in Monday’s victory over the Denver Broncos.
Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has missed nearly all of the past five games with a knee injury, was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week.
