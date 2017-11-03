More Videos

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

Pause
Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” 0:56

Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 1:02

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week' 1:23

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week'

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos 1:04

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos

Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated 0:56

Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” 2:06

Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now”

  • Chiefs coach Reid talks about status of Tamba, Ford, Wilson

    KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his final injury updates heading into Sunday's game at Dallas, including a bit on the status of linebacker Tamba Hali.

KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his final injury updates heading into Sunday's game at Dallas, including a bit on the status of linebacker Tamba Hali. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave his final injury updates heading into Sunday's game at Dallas, including a bit on the status of linebacker Tamba Hali. David Eulitt deulitt@kcstar.com

Chiefs

Ford, Wilson ruled out for Chiefs; Reid non-committal on Hali

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 4:00 PM

Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and wide receiver Albert Wilson won’t play in Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Andy Reid said on Friday.

But Reid was non-committal about Tamba Hali playing Sunday in Ford’s place.

“He’s literally just knocking the rust off,” Reid said. “We’re literally taking it day by day and seeing; let’s just see what happens.”

Hali practiced this week for the first time this season. He remains on the physically unable to perform list and has not been activated.

To promote Hali to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs will need to create a roster spot. They have until Nov. 23 to officially do so, or Hali will sit for the rest of the season.

Ford has a lower-back injury. He missed two earlier games with the same injury and Frank Zombo got the starts.

Wilson has a hamstring injury. Reid said it’s unlikely the Chiefs would summon a wide receiver from the practice squad, leaving the team with four — Tyreek Hill, Demarcus Robinson, DeAnthony Thomas and Jehu Chesson — for Sunday.

“We’ll probably go with what we’ve got,” Reid said. “For a game, I think you’re OK if you have to do that.”

Linebacker Justin Houston is listed as questionable after not practicing on Friday. But Reid said that was similar to Houston’s status last week, and he played 63 of 73 defensive snaps in Monday’s victory over the Denver Broncos.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has missed nearly all of the past five games with a knee injury, was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week.

Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense 2:03

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ run defense

Pause
Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice” 0:56

Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice”

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 1:02

Chiefs QB Alex Smith on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos 3:00

Chiefs' Alex Smith after 29-19 win over the Broncos

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week' 1:23

Chiefs' Tyreek Hill on his passing opportunity: 'I was waiting for it all week'

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos 1:04

Kansas City Chiefs head to locker room after beating the Denver Broncos

Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated 0:56

Twitter investigates @realdonaldtrump's account being deactivated

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign 1:37

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now” 2:06

Reid on Hali “I’m not even sure what’s going on right now”

  • Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice”

    On Thursday, KC Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy was asked about the trick play that fizzled last week against the Broncos (wide receiver Tyreek Hill's pass into the end zone was intercepted by Denver). Photo by AP.

Chiefs offensive coordinator on Tyreek’s intercepted pass: “Sweet in practice”

View More Video