Source: Chiefs activate Tamba Hali ahead of Sunday’s game in Dallas

Reinforcements for the Chiefs’ pass rush are on the way, as outside linebacker Tamba Hali was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, a source told The Star.
Hali, 33, stands to help a pass rush that ranks 14th in the league in sacks. The Chiefs’ outside linebackers are banged up, with Dee Ford missing the last two practices with a back injury and Justin Houston limited with a knee injury.
It’s unclear when Hali will play, however, though he has returned to practice. The Chiefs face the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.
Hali missed the entirety of training camp due to sore knees but has continued to work out this season, though he has not practiced. He currently has 89 1/2 career sacks, the second-most in team history behind Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.
A year ago, Hali had 34 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks, but he finished third on the team with nine QB hurries.
Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor. Download Red Zone Extra, The Star's Chiefs app.
Comments