Source: Chiefs activate Tamba Hali ahead of Sunday’s game in Dallas

By Terez A. Paylor

tpaylor@kcstar.com

November 02, 2017 2:46 PM

Reinforcements for the Chiefs’ pass rush are on the way, as outside linebacker Tamba Hali was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday, a source told The Star.

Hali, 33, stands to help a pass rush that ranks 14th in the league in sacks. The Chiefs’ outside linebackers are banged up, with Dee Ford missing the last two practices with a back injury and Justin Houston limited with a knee injury.

It’s unclear when Hali will play, however, though he has returned to practice. The Chiefs face the Dallas Cowboys at 3:25 p.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

Hali missed the entirety of training camp due to sore knees but has continued to work out this season, though he has not practiced. He currently has 89  1/2 career sacks, the second-most in team history behind Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas.

A year ago, Hali had 34 tackles and 3  1/2 sacks, but he finished third on the team with nine QB hurries.

Terez A. Paylor: 816-234-4489, @TerezPaylor.

