    Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson said he hadn't missed a game, much less half a season. It was good to be back in action.

Chiefs’ Steven Nelson can now begin having the big season he envisioned

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

October 31, 2017 12:47 AM

Throughout his football-playing days, Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson said he never missed an amount of time that matched his seven-game absence due to injury to start this season.

There was no way he wouldn’t be ready for his debut, which occurred in Monday’s 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Nelson didn’t start at cornerback but was in on the game’s second play and was a targeted on the game’s first series.

“I expected that; they were going to come at me early,” Nelson said.

He responded with a solid stat line — four tackles and a pass deflection — on a night when it felt good just to run on the field.

“It was emotional for me,” Nelson said. “Just being back out there. I’ve never been hurt before. This was crushing,”

Nelson underwent core-muscle surgery in late August, starting the season on the injured-reserve list. He had returned to practice last week and was activated on Monday.

Because Nelson was a starter last season, he didn’t think becoming re-acclimated to game speed would be an issue.

“I knew what it was going to be like,” Nelson said. “Mentally, I was ready. Also, we had a great practice week, so I was ready.”

More than ready. Nelson was counting on a quick break from the gate and yearned to be part of a team he felt could be one of the league’s best. The Chiefs lived up to that promise, starting 5-0 before dropping two straight.

Monday, the defense was its most opportunistic of the season, coming up with three interceptions of Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian. For the game’s first score, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters yanked the ball former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles and returned the fumble 45 yards. In all, the Chiefs recorded five takeaways.

For the first time, Nelson could participate and not be a spectator.

“I had very high expectations coming into the season,” Nelson said. “I worked my tail off during (offseason activites) and all the offseason. For something to happen like this (injury), it was mind-blowing.

“But I kept the faith.”

One thing Nelson was thankful for was the type of injury he had. If was going to be hurt, let it be the abdomen, “and not a knee, an ankle, back or neck. I was able to bounce back.”

    Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston talks about victory over the Denver Broncos on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium.

