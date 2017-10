More Videos 1:34 Go down on the Arrowhead field with the Chiefs before their showdown with the Broncos Pause 0:37 Are Chiefs fans prepared for the cold weather at Arrowhead? 0:56 Carlos Carson inducted to Chiefs' Hall of Fame 21:31 Facebook Live with Terez and the A-Team: Broncos Week 1:52 Some Chiefs players participate in protest before game against Chargers 2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina 1:26 Alex Smith says Tyreek Hill has a strong understanding of complex offense and great work ethic 2:38 Kansas City Chiefs’ Len Dawson honored at Arrowhead Stadium 1:46 Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry 1:44 Monday's Chiefs game was decided by a kick. Here's how we captured the moment. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch the Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills before their Monday night NFL game The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos. The Kansas City Chiefs go through some warm-up drills as they prepare for their Monday Night game against the Denver Broncos. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

